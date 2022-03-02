Two workers injured at Hurd Welcome Center construction

By Ana Ruiz Brictson | Staff Writer

On Wednesday morning, two workers fell approximately 35 feet from the Mark and Paula Hurd Welcome Center construction and sustained minor injuries, according to witnesses.

According to Lt. Keith Guillory, the Waco Fire Department was called at 9:26 a.m. to a traumatic injury and partial collapse. The first unit arrived at 9:29 a.m.

“We had two workers that fell from approximately 35 feet,” Guillory said. “There were no entrapments. When we arrived, we had plain access to both patients.”

As a full response to the incident, the Waco Fire Department had two trucks and five engines, of which only two engines were used because there were no entrapments.

The two workers who fell were transported by the American Medical Response ambulance and taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest to receive medical attention.