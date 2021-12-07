Top five Christmas movies to watch this year

By Katelyn Patterson | Reporter

Christmas movies are easy to find these days. There are the classics that you watch every time December rolls around, and there are always new ones being released. It can be hard to narrow it down, so here are the top five Christmas movies you should be sure to watch this holiday season (in no certain order).

1. “The Santa Clause”

This 1994 release stars Tim Allen as Scott, who has his son with him on Christmas Eve. “After he accidentally kills a man in a Santa suit, they are magically transported to the North Pole, where an elf explains that Scott must take Santa’s place before the next Christmas arrives,” Rotten Tomatoes said. “Scott thinks he’s dreaming, but over the next several months he gains weight and grows an inexplicably white beard. Maybe that night at the North Pole wasn’t a dream after all — and maybe Scott has a lot of work to do.”

This movie is kid-friendly, funny and filled with holiday spirit. It is a true classic that just can’t be skipped.

2. “Elf“

Will Ferrell takes on the role of Buddy the Elf in this 2003 film. “Buddy was accidentally transported to the North Pole as a toddler and raised to adulthood among Santa’s elves,” Rotten Tomatoes said. “Unable to shake the feeling that he doesn’t fit in, the adult Buddy travels to New York, in full elf uniform, in search of his real father. As it happens, this is Walter Hobbs, a cynical businessman. After a DNA test proves this, Walter reluctantly attempts to start a relationship with the childlike Buddy with increasingly chaotic results.”

“Elf” is light-hearted and benefits greatly from Ferrell’s amazing performance. Its quotability, especially around the holiday season, is commendable. It’s one of those movies that you can watch over and over again.

3. “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation“

All Clark Griswold wants is the perfect family Christmas. He rallies his wife and children to put everything together just so, from the tree and decorations to the food. However, once his family arrives, things start going off the rails.

This film is rated PG-13 and is less family-friendly than other Christmas movies, but it makes the list nonetheless. It may not be the most disciplined, but its laughs and good cheer make for a perfect holiday treat.

4. “The Polar Express“

“When a doubting young boy takes an extraordinary train ride to the North Pole, he embarks on a journey of self discovery that shows him that the wonder of life never fades for those who believe,” Rotten Tomatoes said.

Wearing pajamas and drinking hot chocolate in my classroom for “Polar Express Day” in elementary school is one of my favorite memories. This movie evokes even more of the childlike wonder that Christmas brings. The song “When Christmas Comes to Town” is sure to put you in the Christmas spirit.

“5. “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch“

A more recent release compared to the other movies on the list, “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” is an animated retelling of the original story starring Benedict Cumberbatch in the lead role.

This is the perfect movie to have on while doing other fun Christmas activities, such as decorating, baking or just spending time with loved ones. It’s a cute and bright update to the original film.