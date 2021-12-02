What to Do in Waco: Dec. 3 – 5

By Erianne Lewis | Arts and Life Editor

Santa at The Silos | Dec. 3 – 5 | 10:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. | Magnolia Market | Free | Join Magnolia in celebrating Christmastime at the Silos with special guest Santa. Tickets can be reserved here.

Vintage Swap Meet | Dec. 3 | 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. | Brotherwell Brewing | Free | Eastside Market and Brotherwell Brewing partner to host this Swap Meet that is open for anyone to participate.

Waco Wonderland | Dec. 3 – 5 | 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. | Heritage Square | Come out to Heritage Square to get in the holiday spirit with a tree lighting, firework show, food trucks, mistletoe market and more.

“Footloose” | Dec. 3 – 5 | 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. | Jones Theatre | $20 | Baylor Theatre hosts a performance of the beloved musical “Footloose.”

Waco Downtown Farmers Market | Dec. 4 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Courthouse Parking Lot, 500 Washington Ave. | Free | This weekly market hosts an assortment of local vendors that provide products such as produce, meats and greenery.

Holiday Market | Dec. 4 | 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. | The Edison Marketplace | Free | Join The Edison in its second holiday market event with food, craft vendors, music and a lot more.

Candy Cane Cornhole Classic | Dec. 5 | 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. | Brotherwell Brewing | $15-30 | Join the Waco, Texas Sports & Social Club at Brotherwell for its first Candy Cane Cornhole Classic tournament.