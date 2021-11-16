In Case You Missed It: Everything outside of Baylor’s massive win over OU

By Marquis Cooley | Sports Editor

No. 11 Baylor football’s 27-14 win over No. 13 University of Oklahoma was at the forefront of everyone’s mind this past weekend, and some people were still thinking about it Tuesday morning. However, a lot of other Bears were in action these past few days. Here’s all you need to know to get caught up with Baylor Athletics.

Yossiana Pressley breaks Baylor volleyball kill record

No. 6 Baylor faced off against Texas Christian University twice this weekend, winning both matchups to improve to 16-5 on the season and 10-2 in Big 12 play. On Friday, senior outside hitter Yossiana Pressley finished with 16 kills to help lead the Bears over the Horned Frogs in four sets. By the end of the match, Pressley had 2,278 career kills, making her the all-time leader in program history. Pressley notched another spectacular performance on Saturday night, racking up 26 kills to help the Bears take down TCU in five sets.



Men’s and women’s basketball teams post perfect records to start season

Men’s basketball continued their title defense with the help of a career-high performance from sophomore guard LJ Cryer, who put up 20 points in an 89-60 win over Nicholls State University Monday afternoon, improving to 2-0. Women’s basketball followed up their 27-point win over UT Arlington with a Monday win of their own, blowing past the University of New Orleans en route to a 78-39 victory behind senior center Queen Egbo’s 22 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks to go 3-0.

Women’s tennis closes fall slate with Texas A&M Fall Invitational

Multiple Bears picked up wins as women’s tennis wrapped up the fall season at the three-day Texas A&M Invitational over the weekend. Baylor was able to pick up impressive wins in both doubles and singles matches, such as senior Alicia Herrero Linana’s ranked win over No. 43 Louisiana State University graduate student Taylor Bridges, 6-0, 2-6, 6-0.

Cross country wraps up season with NCAA South Central Regional meet

The women’s team placed 11th while the men’s team placed 17th as Baylor cross country finished their season with the NCAA South Central Regional on Saturday at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course. Once again, sophomore runner Lily Jacobs led the women’s team, finishing 50th in the 6K with a time of 22:19.9. Senior runner Ryan Hodge finished highest among all Baylor runners, and placed his highest ever in regionals, coming in 34th with a time of 32:06.9 in the 10K.