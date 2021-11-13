Yossiana Pressley breaks kill program record as No.6 Baylor defeats TCU

By Michael Haag | Sports Writer

No. 6 Baylor volleyball took down Texas Christian University on the road Friday, with the help from senior outside hitter Yossiana Pressley who etched her name in the history books.

The Bears (15-5, 9-2) won the match in four sets 25-21, 19-25, 25-16, 26-24 in what is the first of a back-to-back series. With the win against the Horned Frogs (8-13. 2-9), the Bears are on a two game win streak, winning eight of their last nine matches.

Pressley and senior outside hitter Avery Skinner recorded 16 and 14 kills, respectively, leading the way for the Bears. Coming into the match, Pressley needed just 11 kills to take the reins as the program’s all-time career leader. Elisha Polk previously held the title, but Pressley finished the night with 2,278 kills all-time, becoming the sole leader. McGuyre said that Pressley is a sure-fire hall of famer and has records that will never be broken, with the help of her fifth year.

“Spectacular accomplishment for Yossi to be the kill leader at a great program,” McGuyre said. “She’s a part of what’s helped us rise to the top. No-brainer Hall of Famer for Baylor Athletics down the road. Just a special woman who is so much more than a great athlete and volleyball player. For me, I’m excited that I get to be a small part of her history, breaking records at Baylor. She’d be the first to give all the credit to God and to her teammates along the way. It’s been a fun, exciting journey. With the fifth year, it probably will be an unbreakable record. She understands volleyball is a small part of the big picture and she’s no-doubt had a significant impact on our program. Excited for her and this accomplishment. It allows her name to be synonymous with Baylor.”

Additionally, senior libero and defensive specialist Shanel Bramschreiber recorded ten digs, leading the team. Junior middle blocker Kara McGhee had four blocks, also to lead the team. Accompanying Pressley and Skinner, junior outside hitter Lauren Harrison had ten kills on the night.

In the first set, both teams went back and forth, until the Bears took a 21-18 lead. With the help of a Pressley kill and an attack error on TCU, Baylor won the set 25-21.

In set two, head coach Ryan McGuyre was forced to call two timeouts, with TCU going on several runs. After the second timeout, the Horned Frogs led 17-11. Baylor closed the gap a little, getting within three points at one point, but lost the set 19-25 after a serving error.

In the third set, the Bears couldn’t create separation, finding themselves tied 9-9 with the Horned Frogs. Pressley and McGhee had two big blocks to help the Bears break away, as the score became 21-14. Pressley had a kill to make it match point, and an attack error from TCU gave Baylor the 25-16 win in the set.

In the final set, Pressley attained the kill that gave her the career mark, though TCU led 8-6. Both teams fought back and forth, with the score even at 15 apiece. Skinner recorded a kill, putting the Bears up 20-18. TCU fought back, tying the set 23-23 after a Pressley kill. TCU responded with one of their own, but Harrison followed with a kill directly after. With a big block from senior middle blocker Andressa Parise and a final kill from Pressley, the Bears secured the victory 26-24.

McGuyre said that the team wasn’t super sharp in the win and they need to come out better in their next effort.

“A good, ugly win for us tonight,” McGuyre said. “ Definitely not sharp in too many areas of our game. I thought [Lauren] Briseño had some good serves and good passing for us down the stretch, [and] had some good swings. Our blocking didn’t really come around until the end of the night. Excited to get back after it on the court. We need to play at a higher level that we expect from ourselves.”

The Bears have their second match of the series against the Frogs Saturday night in Schollmaier. The first serve is set for 6:30 p.m. and can be watched on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.