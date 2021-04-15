Why Arkansas is the best state

By Will Chamblee | Sports Writer

The United States of America is a large and beautiful place filled with landmarks and wonders that amaze all. While many states could theoretically claim to be the best state in the United States, only one can own that crown. In the next 400-ish words, I will convince you that Arkansas, yes, Arkansas, is the best state in the mighty USA.

Arkansas possesses some of the most beautiful forests and parks in the nation. I mean, there’s a reason it is called the natural state. One can find beautiful lakes in central Arkansas, majestic forests in the Ozarks and sharp cliffs and bluffs along the banks of the Arkansas River.

Arkansas is privileged to have 52 state parks, seven National Park sites and three national forests. Highlights include the aforementioned Ozark National Forest, Hot Springs and the Buffalo National River.

While Arkansas is filled with robust natural sites, it also is a great and prosperous place for business. Walmart, the greatest grocery store in the existence of man, Tyson Foods and Dillard’s were all founded in Arkansas and are all tremendously successful. Slim Chickens, a superior version of Raising Cane’s Chicken, was also founded in Arkansas.

Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art is another reason that Arkansas is so great. One of the premier art museums in the world, Crystal Bridges holds hundreds of famous art pieces and stunning architectural pieces. In Bentonville, Ark., Crystal Bridges also has light features and nature trails. The best part? It’s entirely free.

This brings me to my next point; Arkansas is tremendously cheap. The state’s cost of living is well below the national average at 14% lower according to C2ER’s Cost of Living Index. Arkansas is also just outside the top ten for lowest property tax rates. Those that live in Arkansas are able to enjoy a lively art, nature and business scene at a low cost.

Alongside the low cost of living, Arkansas has plenty of space. It is rare to see traffic of any kind, even during rush hour. Property with plenty of acres is available in droves. You’ll never feel claustrophobic or crowded living in Arkansas. That is not to say that Arkansas is a ghost town. Cities like Little Rock, Fayetteville and Hot Springs have large and concentrated populations with lots of live music and nightlife.

The final reason that Arkansas is the best state is because of the hospitality that its citizens show. Sure, there are some bad apples, *cough* Harrison, Ark. *cough*, but for the most part, the citizens of Arkansas are the poster children for classic southern hospitality. Be ready to be constantly smiled and waved at.

At the end of the day, no state possesses such a diverse selection of natural beauty, booming business and welcoming atmosphere. People who don’t think Arkansas is great have simply never been to Arkansas. In Arkansas, you won’t find arrogant or prideful people, reminiscing about the times when their state used to be a country but failed at it. In Arkansas, you’ll find a group of kind, fun and adventure-seeking people, which is why it’s the best state.