Column: Top 10 restaurants in Waco voted on by readers

By Jenna Frisby | Social Media Editor

One of the most challenging parts of eating out is deciding where to go. When you have to make the dreaded decision, it can be difficult when indecisiveness sets in. Not to mention the monotony of eating at the same few places because you don’t know what else is out there.

For those times you need a quick food guide to help make your decision, here are the Top 10 restaurants to try in Waco voted on by Lariat readers in an Instagram poll.

10. Union Hall ($-$$)

This upscale take on a classic cafeteria setup has over 20 different vendors to choose from. Located in the heart of downtown, Union Hall is one of the hot spots when it comes to trendy restaurants. You can grab beverages from one vendor, an entree from another, and top it off with a different vendor for dessert, all under one roof.

9. Guess Family Barbecue ($$)

Sometimes there’s nothing like some good old-fashioned southern barbecue. According to their website, Guess was “featured in Texas Monthly as one of the Top 25 New Barbecue Joints in Texas.” With meat choices such as brisket, pork and turkey, there are savory options for everyone’s taste buds.

8. Mamaka ($$)

For a light and healthier alternative, Mamaka’s smoothie bowls can’t be beaten. The outdoor island-like setup transports you to the tropics of Hawaii. Mamaka is a great breakfast or lunch option to enjoy some time outside and eat food good for the soul.

7. La Fiesta ($$)

With a name translating to “the party,” La Fiesta sure lives up to its name. The wide-entree and drink selection has options for everyone. The vibrant decor and lively atmosphere enhance your dining experience as you enjoy a classic Waco-staple restaurant.

6. Baris ($$)

Perhaps most famous for their “Tortellini Pink,” Baris is a must for all Italian lovers. This classic favorite offers generous portions and affordable prices, perfect for college students on a budget. From pasta to pizza, Baris has you covered to get your Italian fix.

5. Hecho en Waco ($$)

Looking for a Mexican-styled brunch? Hecho is where it’s at. Famous for their authentic Mexican dishes and refreshing margaritas, Hecho provides a high-quality, upscale dining experience. Their brunch option features exclusive dishes and morning cocktails that are perfect for any occasion.

4. Cupp’s Drive Inn ($)

Cupp’s offers a wide selection of options perfect for breakfast, lunch or dinner. With a diner-like atmosphere, Cupp’s is sure to give you a hearty meal when you are craving classic American favorites.

3. Franklin Avenue Mac House ($)

Who doesn’t love mac and cheese? The Mac House is the spot for cheese lovers to enjoy many different kinds of cheesy dishes. This local joint offers a drive thru for your convenience, so you can enjoy on-the-go mac and cheese.

2. Alpha Omega ($$)

If you are looking for a Mediterranean cuisine, Alpha Omega is the place for you. Their Greek-style dishes are unlike any other. The menu and overall atmosphere create a unique experience, as you enjoy different types of gyros or a fresh Greek salad.

1. Casa de Castillo ($$)

This family-owned restaurant has been around since 1922. Their Tex-Mex inspired dishes offer an authentic flavor, sure to leave you full and satisfied. Next time you are craving Mexican food, check out this fan-favorite spot.