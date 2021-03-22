Historic ‘Dr Pepper House’ becomes Airbnb

By Caitlin Erramouspe | Reporter

The Dr. Pepper House is one of the newest historic homes in Waco turned Airbnb, but its past, owners and guests set it apart from the others.

Waco is known as the birthplace of the famous soft drink, Dr Pepper. Owner of Morrison’s Old Corner Drug Store, Wade Morrison and Charles Alderton, a pharmacist created the fizzy drink in 1885. Originally, locals referred to the drink as a “Waco,” but later Morrison deemed it as Dr Pepper.

Morrison built a home on Washington Avenue the same year that Dr Pepper was created. It is a five-bedroom, four and a half bath home, approximately 6,000 square feet.

The house’s next famous owner was David Crowder.

Crowder is a Christian rock singer that lived in Waco and went to Baylor University. He also started the David Crowder Band and University Baptist Church (UBC). Until the band disbanded, he lived in Waco and renovated the Dr. Pepper House in the early 2000s.

The house went on the market in September 2020 and is worth $1.39 million. It was bought in October by Jed Cole.

“We bought the house in October 2020 with the intent of turning the front house into an Airbnb. With the lack of boutique hotel offerings in Waco right now, we felt it was a fun way to share a piece of Waco history with others,” Cole said.

The house currently has a five-star rating on Airbnb.

“Dr. Pepper house is the place to stay in Waco. From thoughtful touches, to incredible decor, to the hosts’ detailed and timely communication, it was a wonderful experience! Our group truly enjoyed the home and will stay here for any future trips to Waco,” Chandler, a guest in February, said in her Airbnb review.

Atlanta senior Jessica Roberts wants to one day rent the house as a Baylor alumna for Homecoming weekend.

“It would be a great place for all of my friends to come back together and enjoy Waco again,” Roberts said.

The house costs $650 on average per night, but weekends and events can cause the price to raise, Cole said.

“The past five months have been a blast. My parents and a group of local partners are an integral part of bringing this vision to life,” he said. “And working alongside them has made even the hard work really fun. I also love getting to meet and host the guests.”

The Dr Pepper House offers amenities like a pool, a game room and a cabana. Its location provides access to downtown Waco and the Magnolia area.

To rent the house, locals and tourists can reserve time through Airbnb. Follow the journey on the Dr Pepper House Instagram.

“Being a proud Wacoan my entire life, there’s nothing better than getting to brag on Waco every time a new group checks in,” Cole said.