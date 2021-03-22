Column: Spotify playlists for every mood

By Jenna Frisby | Social Media Editor

It’s no secret that music is a powerful tool. Music has the ability to alter our emotions, headspace and overall mood.

Spotify is one of the most popular music streaming services. As a Spotify subscriber, you can save other user’s playlists and create your own for others to save as well. With so many users and genres to choose from, the platform can sometimes seem overwhelming.

Here are some Spotify playlist recommendations to match your current or desired mood.

1. Happy

Music is a perfect mood booster. There’s nothing like belting the words to your favorite songs in the car with your best friends. Upbeat songs are also perfect to get you feeling motivated and equipped to conquer the day. For those times you need an energy boost, blast windows down speakers up, Happy Pop Hits or Songs to Sing in the Shower.

2. Sad

Every once and awhile, the only ailment for sadness is a good cry. Music can certainly put you in your feels. A slow piano ballad can help induce your tears, while also creating a sense of comfort. When you’re feeling blue, listen to All the Feels, sad songs for sad nights or beautiful songs.

3. Empowered

A new phenomenon is the idea of having a “main character moment.” Sometimes life doesn’t go your way or it seems like the days are just passing by. When you’re in a rut, claim that main character attitude again. By confidentially putting yourself at the forefront of your life, you are able to live it to the fullest and be the best version of yourself. If you need a sense of empowerment, turn on MAIN CHARACTER, girl boss or Power Hour.

4. Productive

Many people listen to music while they are studying or doing homework as background noise. However, some songs with catchy beats and lyrics can become a distraction. It’s important to find a musical balance while you are multitasking. These playlists will set those chill coffee shop vibes that help you relax and maintain a productive attitude. When it’s time to grind on school or work, listen to Lo-Fi Beats, Your Favorite Coffeehouse or Study Zone.

5. Nostalgic

Nothing says comfort like songs from your childhood. Maybe they are songs from your favorite TV show, or songs your parents played in the house growing up. Nostalgic songs create a sense of familiarity, while also serving as a time machine to the past. Think of that song or album that would play on repeat through your iPod Nano. For all your throwback needs, listen to Throwbacks Vibes 2000s, or Disney and Nickelodeon ThrowbackOldies but Goldies.