What to do in Waco: Feb. 26 – March 17

By Ava Dunwoody | Arts & Life Editor

Waco Trade Days | Feb. 26 – 27 | 9:30 a.m. | Savage Finds, 1509 Austin Ave | Free | On the last weekend of every month, Waco Trade Days opens its doors to a vendor flea market that has been featured on the Travel Channel and other media outlets.

Waco Downtown Farmers Market | Feb. 27 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | 500 Washington Ave. | Free | Variety of vendors featuring local agricultural producers and artisan vendors

Sundown Sessions: Soap Making | Feb. 27 | 9 p.m. – 1 a.m. | SUB Barfield Drawing Room | Free | Tired of washing your hands with boring soap? Join the Union Board and make your very own soap in the scent, color and shape of your choice.

Topgolf Live | Feb. 27 | 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. | McLane Stadium | $35 with student discount | Play Topgolf from the inside of McLane Stadium and enjoy exclusive games and food. Book your tee time here.

2021 Pruit Memorial Symposium | March 2 and 9 | 3:30 p.m. | Zoom | Free | Hear from distinguished speakers about Black Gospel Music Tradition in the 9th annual Pruit Memorial Symposium, “Lord, Don’t Move the Mountain! Women’s Voices in Gospel Songs and Hymns.” Earn Creative Arts Experience (CAE) credit by attending too. Click here for more info.

Register for Light Up the Dark 5k | March 17 | 5 – 10 p.m. | Cameron Park Zoo | $35 | Join Unbound in their annual 5k race to fight human trafficking. There will be a 5k walk or run, kids 1K, food trucks, interactive animal experiences and virtual options. Register at runsignup.com/lightupthedark5k.