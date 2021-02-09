Column: 10 Valentine’s date ideas

By Jenna Frisby | Social Media Editor

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and love is in the air. You might be wondering how to spend it with your crush, significant other or even your “galantine.” Scrambling to figure out a date night last minute in the midst of a pandemic? Well lovebirds, you’re in luck.

Here are 10, COVID-friendly date night ideas that are sure to make your Feb. 14 extra special.

1. Make a charcuterie board

Cheese boards are all the rage these days. They are so fun to make and you can get everything you need conveniently at H-E-B. You can look up inspiration on Pinterest, Instagram or even TikTok. Charcuterie boards are sure to bring a hint of class to your romantic night.

2. Romantic movie night

Who doesn’t love a classic movie night in? You can spend some quality time with your valentine while cuddling and snacking on your favorite movie treats. Some classic rom-coms I would recommend are “The Proposal,” “The Vow,” “Silver Linings Playbook” or “Valentine’s Day.”

3. Restaurant hopping

This TikTok trend is sure to leave you full and satisfied. You and your date can spice up your normal dinner plans and get a different course at different spots, picking it up and eating in your car, or making a picnic out of it! For example, start with drinks and appetizers at BJ’s, go to Hecho En Waco for the main entree and afterward, satisfy your sweet tooth at Bittersweet.

4. Make a romantic playlist and go for a drive

If you love spending quality time together, this idea is for you. Make a Valentine’s Day inspired playlist on Spotify, with all of your favorite country or pop love songs. Then, simply drive around during sunset and admire the scenery. This idea requires no money and is still a fun way to spend the holiday.

5. Bake some sweet treats

Put on your oven mitts and whip up some delicious desserts in the kitchen. You can find some unique and delicious recipes online and this is a great, COVID-friendly date night. Some treats you might want to try include making a heart-shaped cookie cake, chocolate-covered strawberries or simply your classic cookies and brownies.

6. Karaoke night

If you and your date are looking to have a fun night maybe with other couples as well, host your own karaoke night. Belt out “Driver’s License” into the mic and show off your pipes.

7. Self-care night

With all of the stress and anxiety around us today, it is important to take time for ourselves. Have a fun spa night and treat yourself. You can do face masks, paint your nails and just relax. This is a perfect idea to celebrate with a date, the gals or solo.

8. Have a picnic

Pack up all your favorite foods, drive somewhere and set up a romantic picnic. Enjoy being outside while also spending time with the person you love. Some ideal picnic spots in Waco are Cameron Park, Lake Waco, the Carleen Bright Arboretum or even on campus (Weather permitting). Worst comes to worse, you can move your plans indoors.

9. Game night

For those couples looking for a more entertaining date night, have a game night. This classic idea is sure to bring out your competitive side. Invite other couples over video chat for even more fun!

10. Binge-watch your favorite TV show

For those Netflix lovers, you can binge-watch your favorite show. Since Valentine’s Day is on a Sunday, you have the perfect excuse to celebrate all day with your Valentine and watch or re-watch a show. This idea is perfect to just relax and be comfortable without even having to leave your home.