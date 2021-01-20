Comfy, plush clothes are taking over the fashion world

By Olivia Martin | Social Media Editor

The spread of COVID-19 has been unstoppable since early last year, and even with new hopes in the vaccine, the virtual era does not seem to have an end in sight. However, in response to the spread of the virus, something else is spreading too — comfy clothes.

Loungewear. Pajamas. Sweats. Whatever you want to call them, you know what I’m talking about. In a survey from Mattress Firm, 4 out of 5 people admitted to wearing comfy clothes during working hours when working online.

In this new online era, our world has gone almost entirely virtual. All demographics have been affected in one way or another and most school, work, meetings and fitness endeavors have shifted to the virtual world.

Throughout this global pandemic, people have turned to comfortable clothes and lounge wear in an attempt to adapt all areas of life to this unforeseen “new normal.” As comfy clothes continue to be desired at high demands, brands have also adapted and are producing all different types of lounge wear.

1. Matching Sweatsuits

One of the latest fashion trends in the comfy clothes scene is matching sweatsuits. Tie dye suits specifically are all the rage and all different colors and patterns are sold from various brands including big name designers. This trend is catching on quickly as people are finding ways to dress this look up or down depending on the (hopefully) virtual occasion. If you are looking for a more affordable option, DIY sweatsuits are always a great idea. White sweatsuits can be purchased from Amazon or Walmart and so can easy-to-clean tie dye kits. This is the perfect way to get creative during quarantine and make an outfit out of all your hard work.



2. The Comfy



Another COVID-19 comfy essential is The Comfy, of course. Why use a blanket when you can quite literally wear one. The Comfy is a more recent trend that completely makes sense. Essentially, The Comfy is an oversized sweatshirt-type garment made entirely of blanket material, complete with white fleece on the inside. Probably not your best option for a formal Zoom meeting or interview, but definitely a necessity for all other lounging purposes.



3. Slippers



Next up we have slippers. Cross-strapped ultra soft ones are the newest internet sensation and can be purchased from varying brands including Ugg, Steve Madden and Gucci. If you’re looking for a cheaper option, Amazon sells basic slippers that will do the trick. As basic as this comfy essential may seem, if you do not own a pair of slippers you are missing out on a whole new level of comfort.



4. Joggers



Lastly in this new virtual era, joggers, a form of sweatpants, have become almost equivalent to a nice pair of denim jeans. Brands such as Lululemon, Athleta and Outdoor Voices all are known for their high-quality joggers. In this new comfy-clothes-obsessed world, joggers are the perfect solution, providing both comfort and fashion. They can easily be dressed up or down depending on the occasion and are the perfect thing to throw under a nice top on Zoom.

Among all the negativity and destructive chaos the pandemic has brought, the spread of comfy clothes and loungewear has been one of the few positive outcomes, it’s a trend that I hope never fades.

