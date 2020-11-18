Logging off of social media is OK

By BrenShavia Jordan | Broadcast Reporter

Logging off of social media — I know this is easier said than done. We all love a good scroll and peek into the lives of others through social media platforms. While social media is a great tool to meet new people and stay connected to acquaintances, it can become overwhelming if you allow it to.

When I say overwhelming, I mean the constant need to check your phone every few minutes. It is literally an addiction that we don’t realize has sucked us in. I challenge you to see how long you can go without picking up your phone, or without feeling the urge to check your notifications. How long did you last? For some putting the phone down is easy, for others it is extremely hard.

Another way it can be overwhelming is the constant comparison. If you are not confident in who you are, scrolling through the lives of others will not help you. When you look on social media, everyone’s life is glorified, because they only post what they want others to see. You must understand everything is not always glamorous offline. The person you’re stalking on social media experiences the same victories and defeat that you do too. We all have a process in life, so don’t allow someone else’s success cause you to discredit your journey. Remember God has an amazing plan in store for us all.

In addition, it is important to protect your peace. Have you ever awoke to a brand new day, scrolled on social media and then instantly felt different? That different can be sad, depressed, happy or angry — but regardless, one scroll on social media affected your whole mood. The Bible tells us in Proverbs 4:23, “Above all else, guard your heart, for everything you do flows from it.” We don’t realize that what we consume reflects in every area of our lives. This is why who we follow on social media matters and how much screen time we have matters too. We have to guard out hearts.

With everything happening in the world, I know it can affect you mentally, spiritually and emotionally. I am here to remind you that it is okay to put your phone down. Putting your phone down helps protect your peace, helps you be more productive and it also helps you to focus on your life without the need to compare. Social media is a wonderful tool there is no denying that. However, sometimes logging off for awhile is beneficial to your wellbeing. Try it.