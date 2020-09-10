What to do in Waco: Sept. 11-13

All Weekend | Baylor Staycation | Click here for details about events and information about how to use your Go Gold! Discounts.

Friday

Baylor Soccer vs. TCU | Sept. 11 | 7 p.m. | Betty Lou Mays Field, aired on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ | Grab some snacks and support the Bears as they take on the Horned Frogs in the season opener. In-person seating limited to 300.

Saturday

Waco Downtown Farmers Market | Sept. 12 | 9 a.m. to noon | 500 Washington Ave. | Free (First come, first served $5 voucher with your Baylor ID) | Variety of vendors featuring local agricultural and artisan products.

Waco Hippodrome Free Movies | Sept. 11 & 12 | Must present your Baylor student ID for free admission. Limited availability. Free ticket can be redeemed on location. Click here for current movies playing at the Hippodrome.

Josh Grider at The Backyard | Sept. 12 | 8:30 p.m. | $10 | 511 S. 8th Street | Check out a Baylor grad and country singer play outdoors Saturday evening.

Sunday

Family Funday: Teddy Bear Picnic | Sept. 13 | 2 to 3:15 p.m. or 3:30 – 5 p.m. | 100 Mill St. on the lawn of East Terrace | $10 per family | Grab your favorite teddy bear and head to East Terrance for a socially distanced and safe picnic with the whole family. Masks required for all attendants. | Space is limited, register here.