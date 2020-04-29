Review: ‘Happiness Continues’ brings Jonas Brothers concert to homes

By Camille Rasor | Reporter

After an unexpected reunion last year, the Jonas Brothers have returned in full force. Next in their long list of music and film releases is the newly released concert movie, “Happiness Continues,” on Amazon Prime Video.

In the film, the Jonas Brothers commemorate their first tour together since the band broke up in 2013 by allowing fans to relive the Happiness Begins tour, which ran from mid 2019 to early 2020.

After over a month of quarantining and social distancing, the vibrant colors, upbeat songs and screaming fans will make even the most introverted soul nostalgic for being in an arena with thousands of people. In the cutaway shots to the fans in the arena audiences, you can see the happiness they are experiencing with friends and strangers alike.

This film was not like a normal concert film, as it showed behind-the-scenes footage and one-on-one interviews with Nick, Kevin and Joe in addition to the concert performances of both new and throwback songs. These additions showed each brother’s pre-show rituals, intimate moments with their family, the planning that went into the tour and even an underground show they did in a club after their show in Chicago.

In comparison to other concert films like Beyoncé’s “Homecoming” and Taylor Swift’s “Reputation Stadium Tour,” the choreography and performance value of the concert was a little disappointing. While Beyoncé and Swift’s performances were filled with eye-catching dance sequences with their backup dancers, the Brothers’ performances were fairly unchoreographed and mostly involved them simply walking around the stage.

However, where the performances fell short in visual intricacy, the Jonas Brothers made up for it by choosing to perform beloved Jonas Brothers songs from the early and mid 2000s.

Personally, as someone who grew up listening to their albums and whose first concert ever was a 2009 Jonas Brothers show, this concert movie was both a throwback to my childhood and a celebration of the album I’ve been listening to on repeat for the past year and a half. The film made me reminisce on the memories I’ve made while the Happiness Begins tracks played in the background. Lately the days have all run together as I do pretty much the same things every day, so to remember the fun times I’ve had with friends and family in the not-too-distant past was a welcome addition to my week.

Overall, this film was simply fun. In a time where we can all do very little but stay inside our homes, “Happiness Continues” is a welcome addition to any pop music fan’s list of content to binge watch.