Find your new normal

While we all adjust to a new “normal,” daily life has changed dramatically for almost all of us. As college students, we are used to a fairly structured schedule—whether that be with class, organizations, sports or jobs. Without any physical class for the remainder of the semester, we find ourselves on our own with a lot of free time on our hands. However, this does not mean that your daily life has to change completely. With a schedule, you can retain some sense of normalcy.

It’s easy to fall into a spiral of laziness—with no places to go or other obligations to tend to, the days and hours begin to morph together and seem like one big blur. Oftentimes, it seems like the most tempting thing is to stay in your PJs and work from your bed all day, but this is not the best way to set yourself up for success in this new environment.

Keeping a schedule is good practice not only for life in general, but especially during times like this where we all feel like we have more free time than we know what to do with it. Having a daily routine can help you stay on track with work or school, avoid procrastination and boredom and keep yourself accountable.

Having a consistent schedule with adequate hours of sleep has many health benefits. It helps train your body’s internal clock, making it easier to fall asleep and wake up. While it may seem tempting to sleep in and stay awake, a sleep schedule will make you feel more rested and prepared for the day.

Waking up, getting ready and dressed for the day will make you feel more motivated. Although you don’t need to dress up to go anywhere, a coordinated outfit will put you in a different mindset than staying in your PJs.

Maintaining specific times designated to schoolwork will help prevent procrastination and make you less prone to forgetting assignments or exams. Now that we don’t have physical class, it is easy to get caught up in distractions and forget about classwork.

Use all this extra time to take care of yourself, and pick up new, healthy habits. Doing yoga, exercising at home or reading a good book will not only help pass the time, but can benefit your mind and body.

Enjoy this time at home and utilize it as an opportunity to better yourself. Keep a schedule to help hold yourself accountable to your responsibilities and designate specific times for work, school and leisure. While it seems like the stay-at-home o is an inconvenience, take advantage of this time to focus on yourself and stay on top of your goals, and stick to a daily routine to help yourself achieve them.