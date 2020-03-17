All Waco restaurants, bars, gyms to shut down due to COVID-19

By Lucy Ruscitto | Staff Writer

Mayor of Waco Kyle Deaver announced the City of Waco to be in a “local state of disaster and public health emergency” Tuesday morning as all eat-in restaurants, bars and gyms have been decided to close in regard to COVID-19 concerns.

In his official public announcement, Deaver went into specifics about locations Wacoans are to stay away from and businesses that must close.

Tuesday night, the locations will officially close and will continue to do so for at least seven days until officials say otherwise.

Restaurants may provide delivery and takeout services. Indoor or outdoor gatherings of more than 50 people are not allowed in Waco.

“Businesses with alcoholic beverage consumption, or on-premise consumption, including bars … taverns or private clubs, shall close,” Deaver said. “In addition, all indoor recreational facilities, including gyms, health studios, indoor amusement facilities, including bowling alleys and pool halls and theaters, shall close.”

Waco public officials also recommend that citizens should stay apart by at least six feet, stay home and not attend emergency facilities for COVID-19 testing, only if one is ill enough to be in the ER.

Leaders in the Waco community also instructed the public that if they have potentially contracted the virus, to stay at home, not make contact with others and self-isolate.

“Going out only when necessary, telecommuting using online services are available, and frequent handwashing are all important steps to slow down the spread of this disease. We know some of these steps are costly and disruptive, but they are necessary as we kneel to this healthcare challenge,” Deaver said.