What to Do in Waco: Jan. 31 – Feb. 2

Friday

Hank Williams: Lost Highway | 2:30 p.m. | Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive | Ranging between $16 and $20 | A musical biography of the singer-songwriter Hank Williams

Claudio Monteverdi’s “L’Incoronazione di Poppea” | 7:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. | Jones Theatre, Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center | Tickets priced at $5 (students) and $15 (general public) | Presented by the Baylor Opera Theater Guild

Neal McCoy Concert | 7 p.m. | Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave. | Tickets range between $35 and $60

Saturday

Downtown Farmers Market | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | 510 Washington Ave. across the street from McLennan County Courthouse | Free

Claudio Monteverdi’s “L’Incoronazione di Poppea” | 2 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. | Jones Theatre, Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center | Tickets priced at $5 (students) and $15 (general public) | Presented by the Baylor Opera Theater Guild

Kazoku Quartet | 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. | Roxy Grove Hall, Waco Hall | Free | The Kazoku Quartet is a dynamic classical saxophone ensemble that performs in classical, jazz, folk and pop idioms.

Waco Civic Theatre presents “Always, Patsy Cline” | 2:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. | Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive | Tickets range from $16 to $20

Sunday

Claudio Monteverdi’s “L’Incoronazione di Poppea” | 2 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. | Jones Theatre, Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center | Tickets priced at $5 (students) and $15 (general public)

Waco Civic Theatre presents “Always, Patsy Cline” | 2:30 p.m. | Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive | Tickets range between $16 to $20