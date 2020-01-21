What to Do in Waco Jan. 22 -23

By Madalyn Watson | Arts & Life Editor

Wednesday

Baylor Art and Art History Faculty Biennial Exhibit | 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. | Martin Museum of Art, Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center | Free

John Hartley: Played in America Exhibit | 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. | Martin Museum of Art, Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center | Free

The Wandering Artists Excursions in Monochrome | 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. | Kieran-Sistrunk Fine Art Gallery, 2120 Washington Ave. | Free

Bobby Dean and Timeless Country | 7 p.m. | Taqueria Mexicano Grill No.15, 10207 China Spring Road | Free

Open Mic Night | 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. | Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St. | Free

Thursday

Speakeasy Fundraiser for Historic Waco Fundraiser | 6 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. | The Hall at River Square County, 218 Mary Ave | $125 and $225 for couples | The 1920s speakeasy-themed fundraiser to mark the 100th anniversary of Prohibition in the United States

Comedians Tracy Smith & Allen King | 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. | The Silo District Comedy Club, 324 S 6th St. | $34.95

Phil Vassar Concert | 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. | Waco Hippodrome Theatre, 724 Austin Ave | Tickets range from $49 to $59

Candance Cameron-Bure Book Signing | 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. | The Phoenix Ballroom, 401 S. Third St | Free | Tickets range between $25 and $100

Waco Civic Theatre presents “Always, Patsy Cline” | 7:30 p.m. | Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive | Tickets range between $16 to $20 | The tribute to the country singer is based on a true story about Cline’s friendship with a fan from Houston named Louise Seger