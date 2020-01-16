What to Do in Waco: Jan. 17 – 20

Friday

Blue Ribbon Winter Festival | 8 a.m. | Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd. | Free | A horse show and competition

Make Your Own Terrarium | 6:30 p.m. & 8 p.m. | Bare Arms Brewing, 2515 La Salle Ave. | Price for the class ranges from $20 to $30 (deluxe terrarium) | Ephemera Terrariums will walk participants step by step through making and caring for their own terrarium

Tow’rs Concert | 8 p.m. | Common Grounds, 1123 S. 8th St. | $12 pre-sale tickets, $17 day-of | Featuring special guest B. R. Lively. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Saturday

Blue Ribbon Winter Festival | 8 a.m. | Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd. | Free

Downtown Farmers Market | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | 510 Washington Ave, across the street from McLennan County Courthouse | Free

Baylor Concerto Competition | 10 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. | Jones Concert Hall, Glennis McCrary Music Building | Free | The final round of the annual Baylor Concerto Competition, with nine finalists performing

Book Tasting | 10:30 a.m. | West Waco Library & Genealogy Center, 5301 Bosque Blvd. | Free | Participants can browse a selection of titles and make notes on what they like before reserving a book or taking one home

JD Hicks and the H.O.T. Road Gang | 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. | Rocky’s Roadhouse, 926 Lacy Drive | Free

String Gala Recital | 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. | Armstrong Browning Library | Free | Presented in honor of retiring professor of cello Gary Hardie

Sunday

Blue Ribbon Winter Festival | 8 a.m. | Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd. | Free | A horse show and competition

Eastside Market | Noon – 5 p.m. | Brotherwell Brewing, 400 E Bridge St. | Free | The first Eastside Market of 2020 features food trucks, graffiti art, vintage clothes and more vendors