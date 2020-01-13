Lariat to start new year with reimagined content

Readers,

First and foremost, thank you so much for reading the Lariat. All of us on staff are glad to be serving you this year and, truly, there has never been a better or more exciting time to be at Baylor.

Last semester, the Lariat covered a variety of topics on campus, whether it be a near-campus shooting, homecoming festivities, or even international issues like the protests in Hong Kong. With a variety of events happening this semester, both at Baylor and nationally, the Lariat staff is proud to offer an objective lens to view the stories that matter.

The Lariat includes a news, arts and life, opinion and sports section, as well as encompassing Lariat TV News. While maintaining our weekly print editions, which have been in production since 1900, we’re excited to continue expanding digitally and allowing our readers to access our content across a variety of platforms.

From All-University Sing to the Texas primaries in March, we’ll be there when you can’t and maintain our focus on presenting accurate and timely news.

I began working for the Lariat in August of 2018, and have served the publication since then as a staff writer and as news editor. As a staff writer for a whole year, I was able to speak to students starting their own businesses and clubs, guest speakers visiting Baylor from across the globe, as well as campus police and administration. I spoke to so many Baylor students who were doing incredible things and were involved in such inspiring activities around campus.

I can’t wait to spark that inspiration in the Lariat staff this year to continue sharing human-based stories that matter to those reading our publication.

The Lariat is all about collaboration. Everyone who works here communicates with each other on a daily basis to ensure our content is produced quickly and accurately, and that we’re all on the same page with our stories and design.

Just as the Lariat is a collaborative effort, I want to emphasize that we would love to collaborate with our readers too and ensure that your voices are able to be heard and represented through the content we publish. We take contributing pieces and publish Lariat letters — shoot us an email, engage with our social media or give us a call. We want you to know that your voice matters to us here.

This semester as editor, I plan to constantly be reimagining the content the Lariat produces and how it can best serve our readers. Some of what we have done in the past still works for us now, but I don’t want to rely on precedent with our publication moving forward. Whether that means producing longer, more in-depth pieces, expanding our digital and social media presence, or including more video-based content through Lariat TV News, the Lariat will continue to evolve. Through it all, I’m incredibly excited to work with our amazing staff this year and to bring you all on this journey with us.

Sincerely,

Bridget Sjoberg | Editor-in-Chief