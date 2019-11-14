What to Do in Waco: Nov. 15 – 18

By Madalyn Watson | Arts & Life Editor

Friday

Central Texas Watercolor Society Art Exhibit | 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. | Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd. | Free | Art exhibition of watercolors by Central Texas Watercolor Society

Cultivate Christmas Market | 10:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. | Cultivate 7Twelve, 712 Austin Ave. | Free | The market will have the gifts you need no matter the style or price

39th Annual Apple Tree Bazaar | 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. | Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W Waco Dr | $7 two-day pass, $5 one-day pass and free for students under 12 | An arts and crafts show hosted by Waco Meals on Wheels

Spirited: Prohibition, Temperance, and Soda Pop Exhibit Grand Opening | 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. | Dr Pepper Museum & Free Enterprise Institute, 300 S 5th St | $30 | Visitors will learn about the issues that led America to adopt Prohibition.

Movin’ Melvin Brown: Song, Tap Dance, Comedy & Story | 7 p.m. | Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave | $25 – $45 | A musical journey through black music history from the ‘50s to the ‘90s

VirtuOSO | 7:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. | Jones Concert Hall , 110 Baylor Ave. | Free | Baylor VirtuOSO, the 13-member vocal jazz group, has quickly risen to prominence among America’s collegiate a cappella groups

Saturday

Waco Downtown Farmers Market | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | 500 Washington Ave. | Free | A variety of vendors featuring the best local agricultural producers and artisan vendors

39th Annual Apple Tree Bazaar | 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. | Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W Waco Dr | $7 two-day pass, $5 one-day pass and free for students under 12 | An arts and crafts show hosted by Waco Meals on Wheels

Game Day at the Dr Pepper Museum | 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. | Dr Pepper Museum & Free Enterprise Institute, 300 S 5th St | $6 – $10

Texas Music Cafe Fundraiser | 5 p.m. – midnight | Nexus E-Sports, 600 Columbus Ave. | $5 at the door | Ten bands performing to support the Dave Hibbard Scholarship at McLennan Community College and the show will be streamed live on youtube @TexasMusicCafe

Sunday

Sensory Sensitive Sunday | 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. | Dr Pepper Museum & Free Enterprise Institute, 300 S 5th St | $6 – $10 | This event is exclusively for individuals with special needs or sensory processing differences. Museum exhibits will be modified to create an extra-accessible and comfortable environment for visitors to explore at their own pace