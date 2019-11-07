Aggravated assault at the Mayborn leads to arrest

By Matthew Muir | Staff Writer

A confrontation at the Mayborn Museum Complex led to one man’s arrest for aggravated assault Wednesday night.

Heath Duval Parrish, a custodial employee for Aramark, was arrested by Baylor Police around 9:18 p.m. Wednesday. Lori Fogleman, Baylor’s assistant vice president for media and public relations, said the confrontation involved Parrish exchanging words with another Aramark employee before pulling a knife.

“Two Aramark employees got into a conflict and exchanged words,” Fogleman said. “One pulled a knife and threatened the other. BUPD responded and arrested the suspect for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.”

Fogleman said no injuries were reported. The Mayborn Museum was closed at the time of the incident.

Following his arrest, Parrish was taken to the McLennan County Jail. Parrish was released on a $5,000 bond around 11 a.m. Thursday morning.