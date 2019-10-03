Suspects still at large after Eastgate shooting

Taylor Wolf | Editor-in-Chief

Four to five suspects are still at large after a shooting at Eastgate Apartments near campus late Thursday afternoon.

Waco PD is still investigating, but Sgt. David Conley said the incident does not involve Baylor.

Conley said the suspects kicked in an apartment door and shot a 22-year-old man in the arm. It was a non-life-threatening injury, he said.

The shooting at 1912 S. Fifth Street triggered a string of Baylor alerts giving periodic updates on the situation.

The first Baylor Alert was sent out at 4:46 p.m. warning of a dangerous situation and advising that shelter be sought.

At 5:20 p.m., a Baylor Alert said witnesses observed suspects fleeing the area, heading away from campus, and that Waco and Baylor police were patrolling the area.

The final Baylor Alert at 5:32 p.m. said Waco Police had given the all-clear and that it was safe to resume normal activities on campus.

More updates to follow.