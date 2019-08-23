Free events for Baylor students

By Morgan Harlan | Assistant News Editor

Kick start the semester with Late Night, After Dark and Movie Mondays.

During the first week of classes, Baylor freshmen have many opportunities to meet fellow classmates and find activities to join. Late Night is an event hosted by Baylor that will be held Aug. 30 from 9:00 p.m. to midnight that allows students to browse different clubs and activities they can get involved with on campus.

The event will take place at the McLane Student Life Center, Russell Gymnasium, the Bobo Spiritual Life Center, Moody Library and the Bill Daniel Student Center (the SUB).

“Late Night is one of the most anticipated programs of the fall semester,” according to Baylor’s website.

New students will have the opportunity to meet student leaders from over 225 student organizations and learn about the many opportunities for campus involvement. Additionally, students can explore activities throughout campus in five locations which will feature live music, games, exhibitions, free food, prizes and more.

For incoming and returning students that are musically gifted or have a talent to share on stage, they have the chance to show it off at After Dark, a live variety show program that is held in Waco Hall on Sept. 13 and 14. After Dark is presented by student activities and hits the stage during Family Weekend.

According to Baylor’s website, After Dark always proves to be a showcase for Baylor’s creative students and features top student talent from outstanding solo performances, dance and stand-up comedy to musical theater.

The auditions for After Dark will be held on Sept. 3 and 4. To sign up for auditions, please visit their website.

On Monday nights, the Waco Hippodrome Theater in downtown Waco shows a free movie to Baylor students. According to the Movie Mondays website, “Baylor students and the Waco community are provided an opportunity to view documentary or independent films that address important topics and issues within our world.”

Established in 2015, Movie Mondays will faithfully continued into this fall semester. Admission is free, but tickets must be picked up at the Waco Hippodrome Box Office or Baylor Ticket Office.

Visit this website for more information about Late Night, After Dark, Movie Mondays and other events on campus.