What to do in Waco: April 26 – 27

Friday, April 26

‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ | 7:30 p.m. | Jubilee Theater | $12 student tickets

Free night hikes at Lake Waco Wetlands | 7:30 p.m. | Wetlands Research and Eduction Center | Cameron Park Zoo staff will lead it.

Aquaman | 9 p.m. – 1 a.m. | The Union Board will host two showings of the movie, at 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. for their Friday Sundown Session.

Curtis Grimes | 7 – 9 p.m. | Smiley’s Country Club | Grimes is an award-winning Country Christian artist.

Saturday, April 27

Waco Downtown Farmers Market | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | McLennan County Courthouse | Weekly | Local vendors will sell a variety of goods.

Native American-style Flute Circle | 2 p.m. | Art Forum of Waco | Free |All playing levels are welcome. There will be open mic sessions.

Carnival! | 9 p.m. – 1 a.m. | The Union Board will host a carnival for the final Sundown Session of the year with games, free Heritage ice cream, popcorn, prizes and more.