What to do in Waco: April 12 – 13

Thomas Moran | Arts and Life Editor

Friday, April 12

Splash on the Color – Art on Elm preview | 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. | Brazos Event Center | $20 | The event will include drinks, food, music, a preview of the juried art exhibition and an artist meet-and-greet.

Crawfish for CASA fundraiser with Spazmatics | 7 – 10 p.m. | Extraco Events Center | $125 | The event will feature crawfish, chicken, sausage gumbo and ’80s music by the Spazmatics, benefiting the Court Appointed Special Advocates.

Heart O’ Texas Speedway auto racing | 7 – 10 p.m. | Heart O’ Texas Speedway | $15 | The event will feature a variety of events, including junior mini stock, street stock, sprint car and more.

Free night hikes at Lake Waco Wetlands | 7:30 p.m. | Lake Waco Wetlands Research and Education Center | Cameron Park Zoo staff will lead the hike.

Saturday, April 13

Waco Downtown Farmers Market | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | McLennan County Courthouse parking lot | Vendor will set up booths and sell a variety of goods at the weekly event.

Art on Elm Avenue | 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. | Elm Avenue | The annual event features a variety of artists and musicians, as well as food and activities.

Gateway to India | 6 – 9 p.m. | Waco Hall | The annual event, held by the Indian Subcontinent Student Association and Baylor Activities Councel features dances, performances and free Indian food to share South Asian culture.