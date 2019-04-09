What to do in Waco: April 10 – 11

Thomas Moran | Arts and Life Editor

Wednesday, April 10

Cameron Park Wild Wednesday Hikes | 5:30 p.m. | Redwood Shelter | Free | Waco park rangers will lead the weekly hikes until May and from August to October.

Open mic night at Common Grounds | 8 – 10 p.m. | Free | The coffee shop will host its weekly event with slots given on a first-come, first-served basis.

Guitarist Pat McKee and bassist Trammell Kelly | 6 – 9 p.m. | DiamondBack’s | Free

Waco Symphony Orchestra with guest narrator Henry Winkler and Midway’s Haeun and Hayoung Mood | 7:30 – 9:30 p.m. | Waco Hall | $40 – 70 | The group will perform Prokofiev’s “Peter and the Wolf.”

Thursday, April 11

The Toadies | 8:30 p.m. | Backyard Bar Stage & Grill | $20 in advance, $25 day of show | Tickets can be purchased at stubwire.com

Central Texas Watercolor Society Art Exhibit | 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. | Carleen Bright Arboretum | Free | The exhibit features pieces from a variety of artists from the surrounding area.

Engrained Art Exhibit | 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. | Cultivate 7Twelve | Free | The local venue and gallery is holding an exhibit featuring a variety of wooden pieces from local artists.

Baylor Free Farmers Market | 11:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. | Fountain Mall | Baylor Food Insecurity Work Group is hosting the event. There will be fresh fruit and veggies available for free.