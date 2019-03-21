What to do in Waco: March 22-23

Friday, March 22

Miss Sunburst Pageant and Beautiful Baby Contest | 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. | Richland Mall

Dirty Echoes | 7 p.m. | La Fiesta Restaurant & Cantina | The rock band will be performing song’s like “Emmon’s Cliff” and “Relevate.”

Quentin Earl Darrington – Broadway actor lecture, performance | 5 – 6 p.m. | Jones Theatre | Darrington has performed in several Broadway shows including “Once on This Island,” “Cats” and “Ragtime.”

Sundown Sessions: Teen Titans | 9 p.m. – 1 a.m. | Bill Daniel Student Center | The Union Board will host a watch party of episodes of Teen Titans.

Saturday, March 23

Bearathon | 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. | McLane Stadium | The annual half-marathon and six-kilometer race will benefit the Baylor Student Foundation.

Waco Downtown Farmers Market | 9 a.m – 1 p.m. | McLennan County Courthouse parking lot | The weekly event features fresh greens, plants, artisan breads and cheeses, eggs, pizzas, coffee and more from a variety of local vendors.

South 40 Outdoor Expo | All Day | Extraco Events Center | The expo will feature vendors and exhibitors of outdoor products, and fishing and activities for kids.

Sundown Session: Coffee and Canvas | 9 p.m. – 1 a.m. | Bill Daniel Student Center | The Union Board will host an event for students to enjoy free Common Grounds and a spring themed painting class. Blacklight bowling and the Baylor Gameroom will also be available.