Hulu: January 2019

January 1

54 (1998)

10 Years (2011)

2 Days in the Valley (1996)

9 to 5 (1980)

Atlanta: Complete Season 2 (FX)

Alvin & The Chipmunks Meet Frankenstein (1999)

Alvin & The Chipmunks Meet the Wolfman (2000)

Antz (1998)

Babe (1995)

Bad Girls (1994)

Bangkok Dangerous (2008)

Basic Instinct (1992)

Beetlejuice (1988)

Beowulf (2007)

Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey (1991)

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989)

The Brady Bunch Movie (1995)

Cake (2006)

Capitalism: A Love Story (2010)

A Charlie Brown Valentine (2002)

Chicken Run (2000)

Children of the Corn (2009)

Chinatown (1974)

The Chaperone (2011)

The Colony (2013)

Cujo (1983)

Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas (2009)

The Dead Zone (1983)

Deja Vu (2006)

Destiny Turns on the Radio (1995)

The Detectorists: Complete Season 3 (DRG)

Dirty Pretty Things (2002)

Dot.: Complete Season 2B (Universal Kids)

Double Team (1997)

East is East (1999)

Extraction (2015)

Fifteen and Pregnant (1998)

Finding Neverland (2004)

Firstborn (1984)

Flight 7500 (2014)

Fly Me to the Moon (2008)

The Foot Fist Way (2008)

The Forgotten (2004)

For a Few Dollars More (1967)

Forces of Nature (1999)

Friday Night Lights (2004)

Gentlemen Prefer Blondes (1953)

The German Doctor (2013)

Gimme Shelter (2014)

Girl in Progress (2012)

Girl in the Bunker (2018)

Girls Just Want to Have Fun (1985)

Gods and Monsters (1998)

The Golden Compass (2007)

Grizzly Man (2005)

Happy New Year, Charlie Brown (1986)

He Got Game (1998)

Heathers (1989)

Hellraiser (1987)

Hot Pursuit (1987)

I Am Elizabeth Smart (2017)

I Want a Dog for Christmas, Charlie Brown (2003)

In A World… (2013)

Inside Out (2011)

Into The West (1992)

Kickboxer (1989)

Kirk Cameron’s Saving Christmas (2014)

Kiss of the Dragon (2001)

The Last Boy Scout (1991)

The Last Knights (2015)

Legendary (2010)

Lethal Weapon (1987)

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989)

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992)

Lethal Weapon 4 (1998)

The Limey (1999)

Love Actually (2003)

Maximum Security (1990)

Message in a Bottle (1999)

Mimic (1997)

Mud (2013)

The Neverending Story (1984)

The Neverending Story II: The Next Chapter (1991)

New York Minute (2004)

No Holds Barred (1989)

Nothing Like the Holidays (2009)

The Other Man (2008)

The Others (2001)

Patch Adams (1998)

Payback (1999)

Penelope (2008)

Pet Sematary (1989)

Pet Sematary II (1992)

The Phantom (1996)

Pride (2007)

Prince of Egypt (1998)

Rain Man (1988)

Renoir (2013)

Rent (2005)

The Resident (2012)

The Reunion (2011)

Revolutionary Road (2008)

Right at your Door (2007)

Road to El Dorado (2000)

Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion (1997)

Ron White: A Little Unprofessional (2012)

The Running Man (1987)

Sabrina (1995)

Saints & Sinners: Complete Seasons 1-3 (Bounce TV)

Scent of a Woman (1992)

Shattered (2007)

Shirley Valentine (1989)

Shrek (2001)

A Simple Plan (1998)

Skipped Parts (2001)

Sliver (1993)

Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift (1990)

Stephen King’s Silver Bullet (1985)

Stephen King’s Thinner (1996)

Stone (2010)

Surf’s Up (2007)

Surf’s Up 2: Wave Mania (2017)

Tangerines (2015)

Teaching Mrs. Tingle (1999)

This is America, Charlie Brown: The Mayflower Voyagers (1988)

To Grandmother’s House We Go (1992)

Total Recall (1990)

True Grit (1969)

Twilight (2008)

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012)

The Two Jakes (1990)

The Virgin Suicides (2000)

The Voices (2015)

A Walk to Remember (2002)

We are Marshall (2006)

The Weather Man (2005)

What’s Cooking? (2000)

X Company: Complete Seasons 2&3 (Sony)

Yours, Mine & Ours (2005)

Zathura: A Space Adventure (2005)

January 2

Drinking Buddies (2013)

January 3

Support the Girls (2018)

The Unicorn (2018)

The X-Files: Complete Season 11 (FOX)

January 4

Sherlock Gnomes (2018)

January 5

Annihilation (2018)

The Overnight (2015)

January 6

Disaster Movie (2008)

January 7

Lodge 49: Complete Season 1 (AMC)

January 8

Alright Now (2018)

The Commuter (2018)

The Last Airbender (2010)

January 10

Kusama – Infinity (2018)

January 11

Future Man: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

January 12

Burden of Truth: Complete Season 1

January 14

Forever My Girl (2018)

January 15

Another Time (2018)

The Snapper (1993)

Walking with the Enemy (2013)

January 16

You, Me and Dupree (2006)

January 17

Basilisk: The Ouka Ninja Scrolls (Dubs): Complete Season 1 (Crunchyroll)

O (Othello) (2006)

January 18

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?: Complete Season 2 (TLC)

Alone: Complete Season 4 (History Channel)

America’s Book of Secrets: Complete Season 3 (History Channel)

American Pickers: Complete Season 10 (History Channel)

An American Murder Mystery: The Staircase: Complete Season 1 (IDTV)

Beyond Scared Straight: Complete Season 3 (A&E)

Brockmire: Complete Season 2 (IFC)

Butterfly: Complete Season 1 (ITV)

Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1 (IDTV)

Cities of the Underworld: Complete Season 3 (History Channel)

Dance Moms: Complete Season 7 (Lifetime)

Disappeared: Complete Season 8 (IDTV)

Dr. Pimple Popper: Special (TLC)

Finding Escobar’s Millions: Complete Season 1 (Discovery)

Forged in Fire: Knife or Death: Complete season 1 (History Channel)

Found: Complete Season 1 (History Channel)

Four Weddings: Complete Season 9 (TLC)

Giada in Italy: Complete Season 2 (Food Network)

Hanger 1: The UFO Files: Complete Season 1 and 2 (History Channel)

Homicide Hunter: Complete Season 7 (IDTV)

JFK Declassified: Tracking Oswald: Complete Season 1 (History Channel)

Leah Remini: It’s All Relative: Complete Seasons 1 and 2 (TLC)

Married at First Sight: Complete Season 6 (Lifetime)

The Menendez Murders: Erik Tells All: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

My 600 lb. Life: Complete Seasons 5 and 6 (TLC)

Natalie Wood: An American Murder Mystery: Special (IDTV)

Nightwatch: Complete Season 4 (A&E)

Nostradamus Effect: Complete Season 1 (History Channel)

Project Runway All Stars: Complete Season 6 (Lifetime)

Spring Baking Championship: Complete Seasons 2 and 3 (Food Network)

Swamp People: Complete Seasons 6 and 7 (History Channel)

The Tesla Files: Complete Season 1 (History Channel)

Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 10 (Food Network)

January 20

The Vatican Tapes (2015)

January 21

Stella’s Last Weekend (2018)

The Pagan King (2018)

January 26

Darling in the Franxx (Dubs): Complete Season 1 (Crunchyroll)

January 28

Rent: Special (FOX)

Cruise (2018)

January 31

Bad Reputation (2018)

Love Gilda (2018)