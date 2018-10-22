Two people rescued from car crash collision

By Maya Butler | Reporter

Firefighters rescued two people from a crash after a Lexus SUV collided with a pickup truck around 1:45 p.m. Monday on the corner of N. 25th Street and Austin Ave.

After blocking the intersection, firefighters worked to free the two people stuck inside the partially overturned Lexus, which had landed on the pickup.

According to KWTX, the pickup was headed north on 25th Street, and the Lexus was headed West on Austin Ave., prior to the collision.

Firefighters managed to rescue both people involved in the crash, and they were sent to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.