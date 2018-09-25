Career and Professional Development deserves a round of applause

Baylor’s office of Career and Professional Development is one of the best resources available to students. The office has events every week to help students prepare for professional life after Baylor and even helps them find jobs and internships. Their weekly drop-in hours for resume and cover letter reviews make it easy to fit a visit in your schedule. CPD has been doing a fantastic job providing resources to students of all majors. The inclusivity of all majors in career fairs has been a huge help to so many students. CPD is a wonderful resource that students should take advantage of in as many ways they can.

Just this week, for example, CPD is hosting Tuesday Talk: Prepare for Career Fairs Tuesday at 5 p.m. in the Mars McLane Science Building room 301. Tuesday and Wednesday, CPD is hosting mock interviews that students can sign up for on Handshake. They are also hosting employers on campus to meet with students, including Pine Cove Christian Camps from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday in the Bill Daniel Student Center lobby and Next Step Ministries from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday in the Baylor Sciences Building lobby.

Thursday, CPD hosts the Liberal Arts Career Fair and Symposium from 3 to 6 p.m. on the fifth floor of Cashion Academic Center. Students of all majors and classifications are encouraged to attend and speak with representatives from a variety of organizations to learn about their full-time job and internship opportunities. In addition to the main networking room, there will be panel discussions throughout the event featuring alumni and professionals who will share their career journey and answer any questions students may have.

Another resource CPD offers students is the Career Closet. The Career Closet is an expansion of its efforts to make sure students are conscious of their appearance at professional events. This is in addition to its “BU Suit Up” events, which partners with the JCPenney at the Richland Mall to give students discounted prices on professional wear.

The Career Closet is a closet of new or gently used casual and business professional attire available to all Baylor students. The clothes are always free and available for students to use for on campus employment opportunities, interviews, career fairs, conferences and whatever professional needs students have. Programs like the Career Closet provides accessibility and includes students of all majors and socioeconomic backgrounds. All departments, at Baylor and elsewhere, can take a lesson on inclusion from CPD.

Students who go to the Career Closet will meet with a career adviser to consult students on appropriate attire. No appointment is necessary to access the Career Closet’s resources; the center’s hours of operation are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays.

Attending career fairs and resume workshops might seem tedious and boring after awhile but students should take advantage of these programs and resources. Most likely there will never again be an entire department as dedicated to helping you succeed in your professional life than Career and Professional Development at Baylor.

Thank you for all you do, CPD.