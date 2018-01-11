What to do in Waco this weekend

Today — Friday, January 12, 2018

11 a.m.-4 p.m. — A Fashionable Past, a new exhibit from Historic Waco Foundation, will feature a look at women’s fashion from 1880 through the 1940’s. $5. Fort House Museum.

Noon — The NAACAP Wreath Laying Ceremony will be held in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Free. Dr. MLK Jr. Memorial Park, 100 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd.

8 p.m. — Need a laugh? Comedian Raymond Orta will be performing and he’s sure to bring hilarity to the whole crowd. $27-$56. Waco Hippodrome.

9 p.m. — DJ JoJo is sure to brighten up anyone’s night with a wild performance. Free. Backyard Bar, Stage & Grill.

Tomorrow — Saturday, January 13, 2018

9 a.m. – 1 p.m. — From crepes to dogs to natural soaps and lotions, the Waco Downtown Farmers Market is a great way to spend your Saturday morning. Price varies. 5th Street and Washington Ave.

9 a.m. – 10 a.m. — In the mood to boogie your way to relaxation with NSYNC, Britney Spears and more? Check out 90’s Yoga at the Hippodrome. $5-$10.

5:30 p.m. — Join the Howl at the Moon 5K race and benefit the Waco Humane Society. $30. Indian Spring Park.

7 p.m. — If you’re looking for a chill way to finish your night, head over to Kissing Tree Vineyards and see Brian Bell, an Alternative Rock singer perform.

7 – 9 p.m. — Shake, Rattle and Roll your way to the Elvis Memories Birthday Bash on Saturday night. This top five Elvis impersonator is sure to rock the socks of any Elvis fan. $20-$35. Waco Hippodrome.



Ongoing

Jan. 11 – Jan. 22 — Even though nominations have not been released yet, Oscarfest brings you the movies this year that are getting the most buzz. The Florida Project will be playing from Jan. 11 – Jan. 17 and Lady Bird from Jan. 18 – Jan 22. Waco Hippodrome.

Nov. 16 – Jan. 21 — Erika Huddleston’s Waco Creek Art Exhibit will bring art and creativity to any viewers day. The exhibit is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $8 for adults and $6 for children. Mayborn Museum Complex.