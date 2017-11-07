Beware of germs this holiday season

There is only one thing scarier than ghosts and goblins—germs. They’re everywhere, lurking from every corner. As the seasons change, stay sanitized so you can stay healthy and finish up the semester well.

There are four main ways to stay healthy during this time of the year; the first is by washing your hands frequently.

According to Delish, there are more germs on a Starbucks door handle than there are on a New York City subway handrail.

Germs are everywhere and you don’t realize how often you come in contact with them. Wash your hands periodically throughout the day so that you are not susceptible to infection through direct contact with your hands. You might even consider getting a bottle of hand sanitizer to keep with you for added protection.

The next way to avoid germs is to cover your mouth when you cough or sneeze. The proper way to cover your mouth is to cough or sneeze into your elbow instead of your hands, so that you don’t spread your germs to the things you touch. This is called the “dab cough” because when you cough, you dab on ’em.

One of the main issues that comes with the heightened spread of germs during this time of the year is the flu. Flu season is never fun because of how contagious it is. For students, this means that we could miss classes and fall behind on our assignments.

This year, it is important to realize how important it is to stay healthy to prevent illness. Do your part to make sure that you stay healthy so that you can finish up the semester strong. Be sure to get a flu shot as soon as you can. The flu shot will help you combat germs that lead to the flu.

Additionally, a surprising way to stop the spread of germs is to be conscious of what you allow to touch your face. This may sound surprising, but in an article by Today.com, there have been claims that sampling lipstick has caused the spread of cold sores on the lips. Granted, you may not be trying lipstick, but cold sores can come from sharing razors, eating utensils and even drinking glasses, according to WebMD. One of the ways that can be used to prevent the spread of germs is to not share drinks with other people.

This year, don’t let germs get you down. Always stay alert for ways to stay clean. The end is in sight–– don’t let something like getting sick keep you from getting your job done.