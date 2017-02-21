Hilton expands with new additions in Texas

By Megan Rule | Staff Writer

As a testament to the growing economic and tourism scene in Dallas, Hilton Garden Inn and Hampton by Hilton announced three new properties being built in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area.

“Hilton Garden Inn and Hampton by Hilton are two of our fast-growing global brands, so we thought it was imperative to leverage this growth trend by expanding our footprint in the region with these comfortable, amenities-rich, yet accessible hotels to serve the needs of travelers to the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex,” Jennifer Q. Hughes, director of brand public relations and focused service brands of Hilton, wrote in an email to the Lariat.

These openings are offering travelers a wider range of options for upscale and upper-mid-priced hotels as the North Texas region is experiencing growth, according to a press release. This growth includes many corporate relocations that are fueling the economy and local business climate, the press release also stated.

Jenny Mizutowicz, director of marketing for the Richardson Economic Development Partnership, discussed evidence of growth patterns in her local Richardson area.

“The increased demand for hotel rooms and meeting space in Richardson can be attributed to major relocation projects in Richardson the past few years such as State Farm Insurance, GEICO and RealPage,” Mizutowicz wrote in an email to the Lariat. “In 2015, three of the top 10 largest office deals in the Dallas-Fort Worth Area took place in Richardson (RealPage, GEICO and Frontier Communications).”

The Dallas-Fort Worth metro area is home to over 10,000 company headquarters, which is the largest collection of headquarters in the United States, according to the Dallas Business Journal.

The addition of these hotels also helps students and their families when traveling to Baylor by offering another place to stay as they travel through the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area.

“We are most excited about the potential synergy and business relationship between the Hampton Inn & Suites and nearby Noah’s Events Center,” Mizutowicz wrote.

Hughes said Hilton Garden Inn and Hampton by Hilton are two of the award-winning global brands, so it made sense to extend the growth into the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Hughes also said the openings of these hotels also creates jobs and contributes to the area’s economic development. The rate of development varies by hotel and is dependent upon conditions such as weather.

“Over the past few years, the North Texas region has experienced significant growth, – including a growing number of corporate relocations, a robust convention market and rising tourism,” Hughes wrote. “Dallas-Fort Worth is a central hub for domestic and international travel with Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and Dallas-Love Field Airport serving millions of leisure and business travelers a month.”

Hughes said Hilton really wanted these openings to balance work and play so guests don’t have to change their daily routines. These hotels offer options to enjoy breakfast, work out and work on business. The locations of these hotels are prime to allow guests to enjoy downtime by exploring the local scenery and the food and nightlife options, Hughes said.

“We are really proud to offer business and leisure travelers a wider range of options in the upscale market with Hilton Garden Inn and upper mid-priced market with Hampton by Hilton,” Hughes wrote. “Both hotels offer travelers high quality accommodations and amenities such as spacious guest rooms and suites, complimentary Wi-Fi, leisure options such as on-site pools and fitness centers and convenient locations that we’re excited for guests in the DFW metroplex to experience.”