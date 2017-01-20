MultimediaSlideshows ‘Make America Great Again’ concert and celebration photo recap By Liesje Powers - January 20, 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Pittsburg, PA JB waves an American flag along to the beat of the music playing at the celebration. Photo Credit: Liesje Powers | Photo Editor Pittsburg, PA JB waves an American flag along to the beat of the music playing at the celebration. Photo Credit: Liesje Powers | Photo Editor Edgewood, MD John Sullivan looks to the skies as he waits for the festivities to begin. Sullivan enjoys going to events surrounding the inauguration, claiming they are similar to solar eclipses, “they don’t happen often.” Photo Credit: Liesje Powers | Photo Editor The crowds at the “Make America Great Again” Concert and Celebration grow as the event begins. The onlookers press against the barriers, and are mirrored by the Lincoln Memorial Reflection Pool. Photo Credit: Liesje Powers | Photo Editor Louisville, OH Pat Pounzy holds his hat and hand over his heart as the National Anthem sounds. He is accompanied by his son, grandson and family friend. Photo Credit: Liesje Powers | Photo Editor Buenos Aires, Argentina Laura Faletly stands apart from the crowd, leaning on a nearby tree. She listens as Jon Voight speaks about the President-Elect Donald Trump. Photo Credit: Liesje Powers | Photo Editor D.C. natives Maddie and Olivia listen to the concert portion of the “Make America Great” Celebration. Olivia turns and speaks to her friend. Photo Credit: Liesje Powers | Photo Editor Evans, GA, Sharlotte Schilling speaks with a reporter of the Baylor Lariat, sharing why she fully supports President-Elect Donald Trump and why she journeyed from the south to witness the event. Photo Credit: Liesje Powers | Photo Editor Members of the SWAT team keep watch at the public entrance to the “Make America Great Again” Welcome Celebration and Concert, which took place at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C. Photo Credit: Liesje Powers | Photo Editor