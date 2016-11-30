NFL week 12 recap

Heading closer towards the end of the season, here is a recap from this past week in the 2016-2017 NFL Season.

Going back to last Thursday, the Detroit Lions pulled another Thanksgiving upset against the Minnesota Vikings, winning a 16-13 game on their home field. The Pittsburg Steelers went to Indianapolis and rolled over the Colts, 28-7.

The Dallas Cowboys defeated the Washington Redskins 26-31 in Arlington, bringing their season record to 10-1. Quarterback Dak Prescott has led the Cowboys to their now longest winning streak in the franchise’s history.

said ESPN’s analysist Stephen A. Smith gives his comments on the rookie quarterback on Friday’s ESPN First Take:

“The numbers weren’t that great, but watching him evade the rush, watching him audible at the line of scrimmage, watching him pick up blitzes, watching him scamper for one play after another using his wheel,” said sport analyst Stephen A. Smith on ESPN First Take. “I gotta give credit where credit is due.”

On Sunday, after a slow start in the first quarter, the New Orleans Saints picked up a huge win against the Los Angeles Rams, 21-49, in New Orleans. Marcus Mariota and the Tennessee Titans scrape past the Chicago Bears in a 27-21 game.

In Atlanta, the Falcons topped the Cardinals 38-19, while in Cleveland, a struggling Cleveland Browns team picked up its 12th loss of the season, falling to the New York Giants, 27-13.

The Houston Texans couldn’t pick up the win at home against the San Diego Chargers after a last second pass to the end zone was intercepted by the Charger’s defense. The Buffalo Bills skid past the Jacksonville Jaguars, 21-28.

The Baltimore Ravens won at home 19-14, as the Ravens kept the Cincinnati Bengals down by causing a fumble at the end of the fourth quarter and to create a turnover. The Miami Dolphins were successful at home after the defense denied Colin Kaepernick just before getting in the end zone.

In Tampa, the Seattle Seahawks fell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 14-5. The New England Patriots continued their stride, defeating the New York Jets, 22-17.

The Oakland Raiders continue to impress as they top the Carolina Panthers in a close 32-35 game over on California.

Sunday’s last game of the evening, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos went all the way into overtime, but the Chiefs ran away with the win after a field goal in the final seconds of the game.

Finally, on Monday, the Green Bay Packers were redeemed and ended their losing streak in Philadelphia, beating the Philadelphia Eagles, 27-13.

“The Packers need a win Monday night against the Eagles just to stay two games behind the first-place Detroit Lions in the NFC North,” said ESPN’s Rob Demovsky. “Given that the Packers already beat the Lions once and play them again in the regular-season finale, their season could remain very much alive with a win.”