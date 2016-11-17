Why I think you should give Rush a chance

Arriving at Baylor two years ago, I wasn’t certain that I wanted to be a part of the traditional Panhellenic sorority. I persuaded myself to back out of the rush process that year by conjuring up stereotypical ideas of what it meant to be a “typical sorority girl.”

I always pictured a large group of basic girls doing the same activities and planning the same events. I saw copies of girls wearing the same T-shirts with odd Greek letters put together. My idea of Greek life as an outsider was skewed based on the superficiality of what I saw.

Although I knew little about being a sorority girl, I was certain that I was curious about it. Sophomore year approached quickly, bringing in new possibilities. I continued to grow as a personm and I eventually decided to start the rush process in fall of 2015.

The recruitment process was a long but rewarding journey. I started off meeting an array of women at SUB mixers each week in hopes of becoming their sister.

Rush week came this past January. I left Miami a week early with a mix of nerves and excitement to find my new potential home in the Panhellenic building.

Much of that week brought back past feelings I had about these sororities. There was a lot of surface-level conversation as we continued through each chapter room.

There were also a lot of passionate, caring, intelligent women greeting the potential new members within each room.

I found my home in Alpha Chi Omega, and since then my life has changed. I have found a group of smart, strong women who support me and guide me through my college experience. My big and my grand-big welcomed me with open arms and truly made Baylor my home away from home. It honestly has become hard to imagine life without them.

Despite the image of a sorority appearing to be a group full of indistinguishable girls, everyone plays a different role in the sorority.

As of January 2017, I will start my position in the executive board as vice president of public relations and marketing, and I cannot be more thrilled.

A sorority, like a company or firm in the real world, encompasses a multitude of departments that all contribute to a larger cause for the organization.

My role in Alpha Chi is vastly different from those around me, but is just as important.

Fact: one can be a part of an organization like this and still be an individual. Additionally, there is not one type of “sorority girl;” we are all different.