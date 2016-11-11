Lady Bears win season opener

Baylor Women’s basketball opened their 2016-17 season on a strong note with a 118-43 win against Houston Baptist on Friday at the Ferrell Center.

The No. 2 ranked Lady Bears came out strong in the first half, as they outscored the Huskies 60-12 score at halftime. From there the Lady Bears continued their momentum throughout the rest of the game against the Huskies.

With 6 players scoring double figures for this game, head coach Kim Mulkey said the Lady Bears look to have an advantage this season with their size.

“”Look, we’re big. We’ve got a lot of bigs and they need to touch the ball right out of the gates,” Mulkey said. “Whether they shoot it or not they need to get touches.”

Sophomore forward Kalani Brown led her team with 24 points, 9 rebounds, and 2 assists. Brown along with a few other underclassmen had double-digit box scores for this game.

“They’ve grown a lot, thanks to me in practice, from having to guard me. They are incredible players,” said senior forward Nina Davis. “They came in already great and they just had to get adjusted to the speed of the game, and learn how to play hard all the time.”

Davis had 18 point in the game, making this her 101st career game scoring in double-digits.

A lot of new addition players stepped up today, including freshman guard Natalie Chou her made her Baylor debut with 11 points, five rebounds, four assists, and three steals.

Kim Mulkey said she enjoyed seeing Chou relaxed out on the court.

“I thought Natalie looked a little bit more relaxed. She looked like she was, ‘Okay, I got this’. That’s what you want to see,” Mulkey said. “You want to see freshmen be able to go into a game and not hurt you. She just seemed like it finally clicking for her.”

The Lady Bears return to action 6 p.m. Monday, as they look to continue with the momentum against No. 9 UCLA at the Ferrell Center.