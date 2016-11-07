Lady Bears win final exhibition game

Baylor Women’s Basketball was victorious against Langston University in its final exhibition game Monday, winning 121-32 over the Lions.

The No. 2 Lady Bears came fiercely out of the gate as they scored 35 points within the first quarter of the game. By halftime, the Lady Bears were up 61-17 against the Lions.

“The good from tonight’s game, is that we faced a zone and we’re going to see a lot of zone because we’re so big, and they’re going to challenge us to shoot the perimeter shot, and we didn’t shoot it very could tonight but we can and we’re very capable,” said head coach Kim Mulkey. “I don’t really look at the score…really you look at little things.”

Freshman forward Lauren Cox dominated in the paint, leading the box score with 19 points. Along with her, the Lady Bears had seven players with double figure points in the game.

Senior point guard Alexis Jones said she was happy with the way their offense was executed.

“We talked about pushing the ball more and basically getting involved with our offense and trying to get easy buckets,” Jones said. “We just try to come out and have a better start than we did with our last scrimmage.”

Last week, the Lady Bears had a 29-point win over Emporia State in their first exhibition game. Tonight the Lady Bears improved with a 89-point win.

“I think that we’re a very versatile team and we have a lot of depth, so it’s good to see you know numbers coming from all across the board,” said junior guard Kristy Wallace. “We’re a very unselfish team, we like to share it around, and I think that these stats prove that.

Women’s Basketball will return to action on Friday here at the Ferrell Center as the Lady Bears open up their season against Houston Baptist.