Treats spread throughout Baylor’s campus

By Kendra Pell | Reporter

Every October, the students in each residence hall on campus celebrate “Treat Night” by passing out Halloween treats from their dorm rooms to the children of Baylor’s faculty and staff.

The event took place from 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday.

This has been one of the many fun and family-friendly traditions Baylor has hosted for many years, and parents come back annually with their children dressed up in their best Halloween costumes.

Elisabeth Uecker, mother of three and wife of Baylor sociology professor Dr. Jeremy Uecker, says this is a family tradition, and her children look forward to this event each year.

“This is our fourth year at Treat Night, and it’s the highlight of the girls’ year, and they wouldn’t miss it,” Uecker said.

“It’s fun for our kids to see college students and their dorm rooms and to see the students interact with the children.”

Colorado sophomore Allie Morosini, Community Leader of Collins Residence Hall thinks this event is a great way for children to get in the Halloween spirit and interact with students currently living in the dorms.

“I wasn’t able to be at Treat Night last year because I was back in Colorado, so this year it’s been so fun to see all the little kids come through, and it makes campus a lot more lively.” Morosini said. “It’s an awesome way to celebrate Halloween and the upcoming holiday season.”

Dorm residents play a major role in this event as they open up their doors and welcome the many families by showing off their decorated rooms and passing out candy.

Abilene freshman Sydney Grant also enjoys participating in this campuswide event.

“I think it’s exciting to see all the faculty and staffs’ kids come through dressed up and asking for candy,” Grant said. “It’s great to be a part of something like this at Baylor.”