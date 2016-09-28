Nicholas Carlin plays lead role in “Fiddler on the Roof”

By Seth Jones | Reporter

As Baylor Theatre begins its string of performances of “Fiddler on the Roof,” Nicholas Carlin has other reasons for excitement, besides playing the lead role of Tevye.

Friendswood junior Nicholas Carlin developed his love for theatre early in life and it was this passion that led him to Baylor.

Throughout his childhood Carlin’s parents ran a community theatre that he frequently participated in. He remembers from a young age being involved in “Fiddler on the Roof.”

“I don’t know if the first show I ever did was Fiddler, but it was either the first or second,” Carlin said. “There’s footage of me at 5 years old in the chorus of Fiddler on the Roof.”

Carlin watched his father play the role of Tevye, and said he remembers seeing how passionate his father was, which gives Carlin motivation to bring that same energy now.

“It really is [my dad’s] favorite thing he’s ever done,” Carlin said. “It is kind of the legacy of the Carlin family.”

Carlin called his father as soon as he found out that Baylor Theatre would be producing the musical, knowing his father would be thrilled.

“I could hear his smile through the phone,” Carlin said.

Shortly after tickets went on sale, Carlin received a call from his mother. He said he was surprised and excited to hear that she had bought tickets for many of the performers he used to work with in the community theatre. Carlin said that added extra motivation for him.

“She said, ‘Everyone’s coming,’” Carlin said. “It’s a big deal for me. I want to make this the best performance I could possibly make it.”

Mitch Winkler, a senior theatre arts major from Charleston, South Carolina helped build the set for “Fiddler on the Roof.” He said he looks forward to seeing Carlin perform the show live after preparing for months.

“This will be his first main-stage production that he’s a lead role in, so I’m very excited to see that,” Winkler said. “I know that he works really hard.”

“Fiddler on the Roof”is focused on a small Jewish village in which a man, Tevye, allows his daughters to choose their own husbands, a custom that was not allowed at the time due to their cultural standards. While the musical has been performed with different adaptations all over the world, it has never been performed at Baylor until now.

Carlin said he believes this production will please audiences because of the hours the cast has put into preparation, as well as its renown around the world.

“This is honestly probably the largest cast we’ve had for a musical, at least since I’ve been here,” Carlin said. “We’re really proud of this show. It’s turning out to be really good.”

Director Steven Pounders said in an email that he believes “Fiddler on the Roof” is a production that an audience can relate to no matter where they are from or what their background is.

“Though “Fiddler on the Roof” is the particular story of a Jewish village in Tsarist Russia, the themes of the play are universal,” Pounders said in the email, “An institute of faith like Baylor will find connection with the traditions and community living of the village in the story, and challenge in seeing the humanity in a people driven to become refugees.”

“Fiddler on the Roof” will be playing from Sept. 28-Oct. 1 and Oct. 5-Oct. 8 at 7:30 p.m. as well as Oct. 2 and Oct. 9 at 2:00 p.m. at Jones Theatre, located on Baylor University’s campus.

For ticket information, please contact the Theatre Box Office through email at theatreboxoffice@baylor.edu or by calling 254-710-1865.