​​Joanna Gaines’ Barbie, dollhouse debut first in-person sale at 10th Silobration

By O’Connor Daniel | Reporter, Ava Schwab | Reporter

Joanna Gaines’ signature design style met a childhood icon this weekend, as her new Barbie Doll and Hearth & Hand Townhouse debuted in-person for the first time at Silobration — Magnolia’s 10th annual celebration in downtown Waco.

The launch, in collaboration with Target and Mattel, marked a deeply personal and distinctly local moment for Gaines and the Magnolia team.

“What we know about Jo is the way she connects with her audience is through authenticity,” said Jamie Snider, Magnolia’s vice president of brand partnerships.

Though Barbie is one of the most recognizable brands, Snider said Magnolia never felt pressure to compromise its identity during the collaboration.

“It was really incredible how they kept to Barbie’s true brand but were willing to push themselves out of their comfort zone a little bit to embrace more of Jo’s brand,” Snider said.

The Target team regularly visits Magnolia headquarters throughout the year, Snider said.

“They’re really great about bringing their key execs and designers here to Waco a couple times a year,” Snider said. “We can really welcome them in and teach them what it means to be a Wacoan, Texan or a person from Magnolia. This is who we are.”

The idea for the collection began with Target leadership, which approached Gaines about collaborating with Mattel on a Barbie project. Snider said Gaines agreed, and from there, the design process began.

“It was inspired by Jo’s memory of when she loved Barbie,” Snider said. “She wanted to show that you can do anything you dream of as well.”

The Barbie Hearth & Hand Townhouse is a modern twist on the iconic 1970s Dreamhouse. Designed in partnership with Gaines, the three-story set includes more than 40 accessories, furniture and customizable stickers for storytelling. Once the townhouse was finalized, Gaines designed a Barbie doll that reflected her childhood — complete with a “1978” t-shirt, plaid shirt, turquoise earrings and roller skates.

The physical launch was scheduled to coincide with the 10th annual Silobration, Magnolia’s fall event held at the Silos in Waco.

“This was a huge, fun way to bring celebration and something different that is unexpected from what we typically offer,” Snider said. “For us, it’s a natural brand point to celebrate it.”

Assistant store manager Sean Grommes stood behind a booth, watching the crowd file in for the Joanna Gaines & Barbie Dreamhouse Collection. Boxes of pink-tinted merchandise disappeared as soon as they hit the shelves, but the employees kept it stocked so no one could notice the gaps.

“We have to restock them every five minutes,” Grommes said. “We had a huge line yesterday morning before we opened, and this morning before we opened. So it’s been doing really well.”

The set is exclusively sold this weekend, and Magnolia is the only place to buy the collection in person until December. Compared to other collaborations he has seen the company sell, Grommes said this one was astronomical.

“It’s bigger because it is Barbie,” Grommes said. “Jo really wanted to do it for a long time, and now she’s got it.”

For Magnolia, this launch highlights how far the brand has reached beyond Waco. Groomes said that fans came from as far as the U.K., Australia, Germany and Canada to see the Barbie display. Even with the international attention, the appeal remains personal.

“The moms get real excited, and obviously the kids get excited because it’s Barbie,” Grommes said.

Guests attending Silobration can purchase the Joanna Gaines Barbie doll and Hearth & Hand Townhouse exclusively on-site until Saturday. Preorders for the doll launched on Target.com and have already sold out. The collection will be available in Target stores nationwide starting Dec. 7.