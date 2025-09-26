SLC hosts ‘golden birthday’ party, commemorates 26 years at Baylor

By Marisa Young | Staff Writer

The McLane Student Life Center (SLC) was abuzz with birthday festivities on Friday afternoon when it turned 26 years old. The center celebrated its “golden birthday” on Sept. 26.

All the departments housed in the SLC joined forces for a birthday bash complete with merchandise, popcorn, a birthday-themed bear-cycle class and a raffle to win a semester-long FitPass.

“We wanted to get together with the other departments in the building and get some information out to students, give away some popcorn and celebrate the birthday,” Interim Communication Manager for Campus Recreation AJ Norris said.

The SLC has been home to some prominent Baylor memories in the past 26 years, such as when a Baylor professor broke two Guinness World Records on the rock wall.

It first opened Sept. 26, 1999, with a 10-hour long grand opening, according to The Baylor Lariat archives. The article states that the old health center, constructed in 1963, accommodated only 5,000 students. But between 1963 and 1999, enrollment grew to 13,000, necessitating the new and improved center.

In addition to recreational activities, the SLC stays true to its name by providing students a place where all health resources intersect, Norris said.

“I think it’s really important that students know what resources are available to them, because so many are available here,” Norris said. “That’s part of the reason why we’re also tabling — not just to celebrate, but also to give students information.”

Georgetown junior Shannon Barton said in addition to receiving health services, there are also opportunities for students to be involved in the Care Team and Counseling Center as volunteers and staff.

“We have peer health educators, which is the role that I play,” Barton said. “We also have our well-being ambassadors, so they all work in one big team to help spread awareness for all the well-being initiatives.”

Barton said she that with the spread of awareness, more students will tap into the SLC’s full range of resources.

“If you have any small problems [or] big problems, the Counseling Center is for everyone,” Barton said. “Don’t limit yourself. If you think that it would be a resource for you, absolutely try it out.”

Las Vegas junior Max Burns said he finds joy in working at the SLC, as it allows him to engage with the student community at large. As a SLC staff leader, Burns said his favorite part of the job is the people.

“I love checking people in as they’re walking in and seeing all these friendly faces, especially people that I know,” Burns said. “Talking to people is always the most enjoyable part of any shift.”

In addition to being a hub for health resources, Burns said the SLC also serves the critical role of providing students a place to forge memories.

“I hope that people feel welcome and want to come back, even just to visit occasionally,” Burns said. “I want the people to have those good memories, and know that they can come back and have a good time.”

Additional information on the resources provided by the SLC can be found on their website.