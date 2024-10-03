FitWell launches new Punch Pass for fitness classes

Baylor Fit Well launched the Punch Pass on Sept. 9 as a way to draw more students into being active through fitness classes.

This newly founded program allows students who have a FITPASS to receive a Punch Pass when attending any Baylor FitWell class. Once students receive the Punch Pass, they will have the remainder of the semester to punch their card 40 times. Four of those classes have to be F45, Bear Cycle, Yoga and a specialty class.

Their fitness instructor will punch the card at the end of class. If students punch all 40 spots on the pass by Dec. 17, they are eligible for “exclusive Campus Rec SWAG,” according to the Campus Recreation website.

Wheaton, Ill., junior Allie Whitmer said the Punch Pass is an effective way to bring students into FitWell classes. Whitmer said that she typically goes to F45, but now that she received a Punch Pass, she will be trying other classes in order to gain punches.

“Every time you go to a workout, you get a punch. So whether it’s an F45, yoga class or a cycle class, you get a punch,” Whitmer said. “Once you get all 40, you enter a raffle and they pick one person for a free FITPASS so you don’t have to pay the $50 to go to workout classes the next semester.”

Torrance, Calif., junior Eva Brandt said she was feeling hesitant about the Punch Pass and believes there isn’t enough time in the semester to receive every punch. According to Brandt, the Punch Pass came too late in the semester since students have already achieved a large amount of fitness classes but were not able to use them towards the Punch Pass.

“I go three times a week, and they gave out the cards just a couple weeks ago after I had already been to 10 or so classes,” Brandt said. “I did the math and calculated, and there is not enough time to get to the 40 punches that were required. 40 punches is just unachievable.”