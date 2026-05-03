Sports Buzz: Waco Super Regional incoming, softball upsets No. 4 Texas Tech 🎾 🥎

Welcome back to the Monday Morning Sports Buzz, where we can all relate with the last chapter of Ecclesiastes: “Of making many books there is no end, and much study is a weariness of the flesh.”

We’re officially entering finals season, an economic boom time for local coffee shops and “literally the worst day ever” for those given to nostalgia. In these trying times, your friendly neighborhood news outlet is here with a momentary respite: it’s the last Sports Buzz of the semester! Let’s get into it.

Men’s tennis keeps dancing

Baylor men’s tennis (24-9, 6-2 Big 12) sliced through its opening-weekend opponents in the NCAA Tournament, sweeping Tulsa in the Round of 64 and knocking off No. 22 Auburn 4-1 on Saturday. Graduate player Alexandru Chirita delivered the final blow against the Tigers.

“Clinching is always a good feeling, but I tried not to focus on that as much,” Chirita said. “I saw I was about to clinch … but I tried to stay focused on every point. Then you just enjoy the moment when it happens.”

Because No. 27 Pepperdine upset No. 7 LSU on Friday, Baylor will get to host a Super Regional — the equivalent of the Sweet 16. The Bears will play Pepperdine at 6 p.m. Friday at the Hurd Tennis Center, with the winner advancing to play No. 1 Texas or No. 17 San Diego on May 14.

“To be honest, [the Super Regional] is the coolest match in the country,” head coach Michael Woodson said. “It’s some of my favorite memories we’ve ever had. … Being at home for it is pretty awesome.”

Softball rivalry renewed

Baylor softball (28-25, 10-14 Big 12) pulled off a stunner Friday night, upsetting No. 4 Texas Tech in Lubbock 8-7. The game marked just the third conference loss of the season for the Red Raiders, the reigning national runners-up and the only Big 12 team ranked in the top 12.

Star Red Raider pitcher NiJaree Canady answered in historic fashion, spinning a perfect game Saturday on ESPN to keep the series victory in Lubbock. Canady, the nation’s highest-paid college softball player, officially secured the inevitable: another Baylor-Texas Tech matchup to open the Big 12 Tournament. That game will begin at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in Oklahoma City and be streamed on ESPN+.

Around the horn (Finals season Edition)

Women’s tennis (14-10, 8-5 Big 12) closed its season in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday. The Bears upset No. 25 Wisconsin on Saturday, 4-3, but couldn’t overcome No. 3 Texas A&M in College Station. Baylor dominated doubles, but the Aggies bounced back to sweep singles and advance 4-1.

Dr. Paul Putz, director for Truett Seminary’s Faith & Sports Institute, joined Bear Witness this week to talk about the intersection of sports and American Christianity: “Sports ministry is one of the most successful Christian stories in America over the past 100 years.” Listen to the full episode here.

Baseball (25-22, 11-13 Big 12) took down Texas Tech twice this weekend, marking the team’s first Big 12 series win since April 4. Next up, the Bears will head to San Marcos to play Texas State at 6 p.m. Tuesday on ESPN+.

Track and field continues to dominate in the high jump. Led by junior Molly Haywood, who set meet and facility records this weekend in College Station, the Bears finished first, third and fifth at the Texas A&M Alumni Muster. Additional big performances came from Serafima Lucero (first place in the 400-meter hurdles) and Ruth Kimeli, who finished second and set a career PR in the 1,500 meters.

The late comedian Norm Macdonald, always one for sleight of hand, once recalled a sobering conversation about his gambling addiction. “I remember a psychiatrist once telling me that I gamble in order to escape the reality of life,” he said. “I told him that’s why everyone does everything.”

Macdonald was often an astute judge of character, but here, with the lights in his eyes, he blinked. Wonder and beauty rest upon the face of God’s creation like crystalline snowflakes, individual and fleeting and gone far too soon. Each crystal is born unique and melts into obscurity. Its fleeting nature and paralyzing beauty are inextricable. The only worlds worth escaping are those of our own creation.

It’s been a great career here at Baylor, and The Lariat, but it’s time to hang up the proverbial cleats. New adventures await. May you walk through life with stars in your eyes, songbirds in your ears and comfort in your heart. May your dread of tomorrow turn to hope — for new excitements, new promises and new morning mercies. May you never starve for want of wonder. May you find the light you seek.

Thank you for reading.

— JPose