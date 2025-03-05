Tau Alpha event recognizes, reflects on Black women at Baylor

By Emma Reed | Intern

In honor of Women’s History Month, the Tau Alpha Chapter of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity hosted “Tribute to a Black Woman,” celebrating the achievements, leadership and resilience of Black women within the university community. The evening was filled with moments of inspiration, discussion workshops and the recognition of women who have made a significant impact at the university.

The evening began with a prayer in which the members of Tau Alpha thanked God for the “many beautiful Black faces in this room.”

A central part of the event was the presentation of four distinguished awards, each highlighting the achievements of Black women at Baylor.

The first award, “Scholar of the Year,” was presented to Sylvia Jones, who is currently pursuing a doctoral degree in church music. Jones was recognized for her academic excellence and excelling within the community. She shared a poignant reflection about her grandmother, who, as she said “was not allowed to step foot on Baylor’s college campus and lived during a time of segregation.”

As Jones received the award and stood at the podium, she celebrated not only her own achievements but also honored the women who paved the way before her. Through her words, Jones encouraged those in the room to reflect on the resilience and strength of all Black women, especially in a world that has long held them back.

The second award, the “Outstanding Leadership Award,” was presented to Erika Ibekaku, recognized for her ability to lead by example. This award highlighted her dedication and capacity to drive positive change within the Baylor campus community.

The third award, the “Excellence in Service Award,” was presented to Chelsea Tanner in recognition of her unwavering commitment to serving her community. Through her volunteerism and active engagement, Tanner has made a significant impact, setting a powerful example for others to follow. Her dedication to service reflects her deep-rooted desire to create positive change and inspire those around her.

The final award, “Greek of the Year,” was also presented to Erika Ibekaku, who was recognized for embodying the core values of leadership and service within Greek life.

This event not only celebrated achievements but also fostered a deeper conversation on the experiences of Black women. The discussion touched on themes, including the challenge of finding a “happy medium” in a society that often misinterprets passion as anger.

One sentiment shared was the idea that Black women are not allowed to be excited or sad without being seen as too much. This paradox, experienced by many as shared within the workshop throughout the night, reflects the broader struggle of navigating spaces where emotions are scrutinized.

During one of the workshops, Houston senior Kristina Kelsick said a recurring theme she noticed is that “there is a wish for all Black women to have the idea of what Black women should be and what they are, and to have some freedom and weight lifted off our shoulders.”

One last discussion from the workshops that stood out was the question of how Black men can better support Black women. One of the points made throughout many of the groups in response to this question was supporting Black women in their success and empowering them in their achievements.

“We can be successful and [men] can also be successful,” said a woman from one of the tables. “We can both coexist. Take care of yourself and that will empower you to take care of others around you.”