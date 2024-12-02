Concern for mental health of defendants on trial grows

By Audrey Valenzuela | Staff Writer

In recent years, there has been a growing recognition of the importance of mental health within the legal system, yet individuals with mental health conditions continue to face significant challenges and mistreatment in courtrooms and trials.

Psychologist Dr. William Lee Carter said that a key aspect of justice that is frequently neglected is mitigation, which seeks to understand why an individual acted in a certain way.

Legal proceedings often focus on motive and intent, asking whether a person meant to do something or knows the difference between right and wrong. However, these discussions often exclude crucial factors such as mental health conditions.

“We talk a lot about motive, but all too often we leave out the fact that a person may [have been] dealing with PTSD or severe depression when they acted,” Carter said.

When mental health issues are not adequately considered, defendants may not receive the compassion and context their situations deserve, resulting in harsher sentences or wrongful convictions.

The legal system does have mechanisms to evaluate whether defendants are competent enough to stand trial, Carter said.

“Competence relates to a defendant’s capacity to understand their charges and communicate meaningfully with their attorney,” Carter said. “If they lack this competence, they may need to be stabilized before they can participate in their legal proceedings.”

Mental health professionals play a role in this process by identifying whether a defendant needs medication or psychiatric care to engage in legal proceedings.

However, this assessment often falls short, particularly for individuals who are homeless or chronically mentally ill and may refuse treatment or support.

On Oct. 3, officers in Temple were dispatched to a residence for a welfare concern after a caller reported that someone was “tearing up” his house. According to a press release, the caller described the suspect as acting erratically — possibly under the influence of narcotics — and noted that the suspect had dumped groceries all over the floor. When officers arrived, they found the suspect in a state of distress, drinking various substances from the kitchen.

Despite the officers’ attempts to assist, the situation escalated. Officers deployed a taser multiple times as the suspect resisted their commands and struggled to comply. The suspect then went limp and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

“This case is under investigation by the Texas Rangers,” City of Temple Public Information Coordinator Sydney McBride said. “Any further information will come directly from them.”

This incident raises questions about how the justice system interacts with individuals in mental health crises. It illustrates the need for officers trained in mental health de-escalation techniques and the importance of a compassionate response.

Mental health professionals have expressed frustration over systemic barriers that impede effective treatment and support for defendants.

“One of the biggest frustrations is that many individuals in need of treatment simply won’t accept it. Their lives are often in tatters, and they may not have a stable place to live,” Carter said.

The concept of insanity further complicates these discussions. A defendant may be found insane if a mental disorder prevents them from understanding the nature of their actions at the time of the offense.

“Insanity is about the mental state at the time of the offense,” Carter said. “If a mental disease prevents a person from appreciating right from wrong, they can be found insane, leading to acquittal — but they may still face long-term commitment for treatment.”

Mental health advocates and legal professionals continue to push for reforms that would allow for a more understanding approach to mental health in the justice system.

This includes advocating for comprehensive mental health evaluations, increased access to treatment and a broader understanding of how mental health can influence behavior.