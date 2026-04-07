Cozy over chaos: Relaxing games help navigate life calmly

By The Editorial Board

The media we consume and reconsume defines us.

Whether it’s watching “Friends” or “The Office” on repeat or rereading the same book for the 100th time, media defines our mood. Video games are no exception.

In a world that is all over the place and constantly changing, cozy games help.

Games like The Sims 4 and Animal Crossing offer low-stakes, calm gameplay. These games allow players to tend gardens, fish and decorate their dream homes at their own pace. There aren’t any fast-paced, quick time events or frustrating levels to complete, which helps promote relaxation.

Other titles like Stardew Valley embrace that same gameplay style. In Stardew Valley, players build a peaceful farm and develop relationships with various NPCs (non-player characters).

They are more than just fun. Research is also showing that playing casual video games can promote relaxation and lower cortisol levels. Studies also suggest that these calming games can even help with emotional regulation and focus off the screen.

While the effects of relaxing video games are beneficial, there are still setbacks. Like with all things, moderation is key.

It is still important to put the controller down and touch grass every once in a while. Screen time is designed to be addictive and give people that quick dopamine hit before they go on with their day. No matter what is happening with your Sims family, you should still make an effort to seek out a genuine human connection.

Choosing calming, cozy media to consume isn’t inherently problematic, but human connection is paramount.

It is also important to note that not all video games are what they seem to be on the cover. Many popular games like Grand Theft Auto V or the Call of Duty universe lean heavily into violence, which can leave players feeling frustrated or wired after ending a session.

In fact, the constant adrenaline rush from those high stakes and stressful games actually makes it significantly harder to unwind, which can contribute to more anxiety instead of relief. It directly goes against the type of relaxation a typical overwhelmed college student would need.

When choosing a game to immerse yourself in, it’s important to be intentional.

If you want intense competition and frustration, choose a game that lends itself to that, but if you want the opportunity to relax and unwind, maybe reach for a relaxing, non-competitive title. As with all things, it’s important to create a digital environment around yourself that is uplifting and supportive, as opposed to causing more frustration in your life.

Consider booting up something relaxing. Let your progress in those games make you feel productive and relaxed, but also make an effort to foster human connection and put the controller down. If you do both of those things, the benefits will multiply.

Taking the time for relaxing gaming sessions serves as a form of self-care, providing an escape from reality that leaves you refreshed and ready to take on the many challenges of the world afterward.