We don’t need a diagnosis for every feeling

Somewhere along the way, discomfort became a diagnosis.

Scroll through social media for five minutes, and you’ll find someone explaining how needing a clean kitchen is “so OCD,” how nerves before a presentation are “crippling anxiety” or how a bad week means “literally depressed.” Mental health language, which was once clinical and carefully defined, has become casual vocabulary. While increased awareness has done real good, the cultural rush to self-diagnose is quietly creating new problems we don’t want to talk about.

To be clear: mental illnesses, including obsessive-compulsive disorder, anxiety and depression, are real. According to the National Institute of Mental Health, more than one in five U.S. adults lived with a mental illness in 2022. These are serious conditions that can disrupt work, relationships and daily functioning. Greater openness on these topics has reduced stigma and encouraged people to seek help, which is progress.

But awareness has slowly morphed into identification. And identification has morphed into branding.

There is a difference between experiencing anxiety and having an anxiety disorder. There is a difference between sadness and clinical depression. There is a difference between liking things organized and living with OCD. The diagnostic criteria outlined in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5) make this distinction clear: disorders require persistent symptoms that significantly impair functioning. They are not momentary emotions or personality quirks.

When we flatten those distinctions, we dilute the seriousness of conditions that can be debilitating. We also begin to pathologize ordinary human emotions such as nerves, grief, frustration and loneliness as though discomfort itself is abnormal.

It isn’t.

Life, conflict and growth are uncomfortable. When every uneasy emotion becomes a diagnosis, we lose resilience. Instead of asking, “Why do I feel this way?” we ask, “What do I have?” The question shifts from reflection to labeling.

Labeling feels good — it explains uncomfortable feelings, gives us a sense of community and helps cement our identity.

But it also gives us an escape.

When irritability gets labeled as “anxiety,” it can start to feel like something to manage instead of something to reflect on. When withdrawal is called “depression,” it can seem fixed rather than something that might need to be worked through in relationships. And when controlling tendencies are framed as “OCD,” they can quietly shift from habits we could challenge into traits we just accept about ourselves.

The diagnosis becomes both a shield and a script.

There’s another consequence too: we risk trivializing serious illness. When everyone claims the language, those who truly struggle can feel unseen. Clinical depression is not a quirky personality detail. OCD is not an aesthetic preference for symmetry. These conditions can dismantle lives.

At the same time, our obsession with “protecting our peace” has taken on a similar distortion. Boundaries are healthy. Emotional self-regulation is necessary. But “protecting your peace” has increasingly become shorthand for avoiding friction.

Don’t like what someone said? Protect your peace. Disagree with a friend? Protect your peace. Family members challenge you? Protect your peace.

Peace, in this framing, means insulation.

We say we want community, but we don’t want the cost that comes with it. We want support without sacrifice, validation without accountability and belonging without inconvenience.

In other words, we want a village without wanting to be villagers.

Villagers show up when it’s uncomfortable. They confront each other gently, forgive repeatedly, tolerate differences and stay when it would be easier to pull back into isolation. Real community requires friction because real people are imperfect.

But if every uncomfortable interaction threatens our “peace” and every emotional reaction is a disorder, then we are left as isolated individuals in our self-protected bubbles that are armed with language but lacking resilience.

This isn’t an argument against therapy nor a dismissal of mental health; rather, it’s a plea for discernment.

We can validate real illness without romanticizing it. We can honor boundaries without idolizing avoidance. We can seek peace without fleeing responsibility.

Not every bad day is depression. Not every worry is anxiety. Not every preference is OCD. And not every conflict is a threat to your peace.

Sometimes, it’s just life asking you to grow.

Real strength isn’t in convincing ourselves we’re fragile. It’s in learning how to stick it out, fix what’s broken, stay when it’s hard and actually show up — not just expecting the village to hold us, but being willing to help build it.